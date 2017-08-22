Cover, Football, Sports

Malik Rosier named Hurricanes starting quarterback

Miami’s biggest question mark this fall has been answered.

Coach Mark Richt announced Tuesday morning that redshirt junior Malik Rosier will start at quarterback for the Hurricanes in their season opener against Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 2.

“Focus, discipline and accuracy,” Richt said on what separated Rosier from the rest of the pack. “He stood out above the rest, and it was apparent he was having the best camp. These young guys have to own it for a while before they can really compete at a high level at that position.”

Rosier has predominantly taken reps with the first-team offense during the drills and the Canes’ two scrimmages this fall.

In the two scrimmages, Rosier is a combined 25 of 39 for 441 yards, with five touchdowns and an interception – a 64 percent completion rate and a quarterback rating of 196.27.

“I think he did a great job this camp, and he’s gonna lead us down in the right direction,” junior running back Mark Walton said. “He’s more calm in the pocket now, and he also can run. It makes it more complicated for the defense, which also makes things easier for me.”

The Mobile, Alabama native has appeared in 10 career games as a Hurricane, including a start against Duke in a 30-27 win back in 2015. In the matchup, Rosier was starting in place of then starting quarterback Brad Kaaya, who was recovering from a concussion. Rosier backed up Kaaya for the past two seasons.

 

The quarterback depth chart now has Rosier at No.1, redshirt sophomore Evan Shirreffs at No. 2, freshman N’Kosi Perry at No. 3 and freshman Cade Weldon at No. 4.

Rosier will lead a UM team that was ranked No. 18 in the Preseason AP Top 25 Poll on Monday morning.

This story will be updated as more information is released

August 22, 2017

Reporters

Josh White


You may also like

Davon Reed awaits fate in NBA Draft
University of Miami baseball fan hasn’t missed home game in 15 years
Drafted by Indiana Fever, Adrienne Motley eager to take on WNBA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • Error
Miami Hurricanes great among Browns who took knee in prayer during anthem

Duke Johnson, the all-time leading rusher in Miami Hurricanes history, was one of a dozen members of ...

UM in top 25 preseason AP poll — with FSU, UF and USF

The Miami Hurricanes, still waiting for a starting quarterback to be named, are in the top 25 again. ...

UM football’s Monday morning media viewing news

Happy first day of school for everyone out there, including the University of Miami students. We jus ...

Freshmen seemingly out as UM quarterback race narrows

With the University of Miami season opener closing in, the next starting quarterback has yet to be n ...

QB decision on tap as Rosier and Shirreffs excel in UM scrimmage

The second fall scrimmage, closed to the media and public, is over. University of Miami coach Mark R ...

Provost Jeffrey Duerk Is Here to Move the Needle

UM’s new chief academic officer holds some 40 patents, and in 2017 was inducted into the National Ac ...

All Aboard the Carbon Cruise

University of Miami students and researchers are blogging during a month-long expedition in the Gulf ...

UM Names Vice President for Hemispheric and Global Affairs

María de Lourdes Dieck-Assad, a world-renowned economist and former ambassador, fills a new role for ...

A New Journey Begins at the University of Miami for Dreamers

Through the U Dreamers Grant, DACA students find essential support as they pursue their college degr ...

Emmi and Connor Talk About Summer Internships in NYC

UM students talk about their internships up north in a city that never sleeps. ...

RSS Error: A feed could not be found at http://www.hurricanesports.com/. A feed with an invalid mime type may fall victim to this error, or SimplePie was unable to auto-discover it.. Use force_feed() if you are certain this URL is a real feed.

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

Searching