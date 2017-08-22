Malik Rosier named Hurricanes starting quarterback

Miami’s biggest question mark this fall has been answered.

Coach Mark Richt announced Tuesday morning that redshirt junior Malik Rosier will start at quarterback for the Hurricanes in their season opener against Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 2.

“Focus, discipline and accuracy,” Richt said on what separated Rosier from the rest of the pack. “He stood out above the rest, and it was apparent he was having the best camp. These young guys have to own it for a while before they can really compete at a high level at that position.”

Rosier has predominantly taken reps with the first-team offense during the drills and the Canes’ two scrimmages this fall.

In the two scrimmages, Rosier is a combined 25 of 39 for 441 yards, with five touchdowns and an interception – a 64 percent completion rate and a quarterback rating of 196.27.

“I think he did a great job this camp, and he’s gonna lead us down in the right direction,” junior running back Mark Walton said. “He’s more calm in the pocket now, and he also can run. It makes it more complicated for the defense, which also makes things easier for me.”

The Mobile, Alabama native has appeared in 10 career games as a Hurricane, including a start against Duke in a 30-27 win back in 2015. In the matchup, Rosier was starting in place of then starting quarterback Brad Kaaya, who was recovering from a concussion. Rosier backed up Kaaya for the past two seasons.

The quarterback depth chart now has Rosier at No.1, redshirt sophomore Evan Shirreffs at No. 2, freshman N’Kosi Perry at No. 3 and freshman Cade Weldon at No. 4.

Rosier will lead a UM team that was ranked No. 18 in the Preseason AP Top 25 Poll on Monday morning.

This story will be updated as more information is released