Soccer, Sports

Kristina Fisher leads Canes to 2-0 victory over FIU Panthers

Going for goal

Sophomore forward Kristina Fisher looks to make a play on the ball during the Hurricanes matchup against the FIU Panthers. Photo credit: Josh White

Behind a goal and an assist from sophomore midfielder Kristina Fisher, the Hurricanes shut out crosstown rival FIU 2-0 Sunday night. It was the first time the two teams had faced off at FIU Soccer Stadium since 2007.

Coming out of the break with the game scoreless, the Hurricanes made a pivotal, tactical change that proved to pay dividends.

“We wanted to come out in the second half and put the battle on them,” Fisher said. “We wanted to apply pressure and win the 50-50 balls to try to gain the edge.”

During the 57 minute, Fisher crossed a ball just outside the six-yard box to senior forward Ronnie Johnson, who poked the ball past FIU goalie Nevena Stojakovic to put the Canes ahead 1-0.

“Kristina’s vision of the game is just so great, and she’s very selfless,” head coach Mary-Frances Monroe said. “She saw Ronnie wide open – she knew that Ronnie scores goals, and she played a wonderful ball to her.”

Fisher doubled the Hurricanes’ tally during the 88th minute, when she dribbled towards the goal, cut back and rifled one past the keeper.

Miami finished the match with a 25-7 advantage in shots, including a nine-to-three differential in shots on goal.

The Canes (2-0-0) controlled play from start to finish, and capitalized twice in the second half in a physical contest that had 30 combined fouls.

“I was really proud of our team in the second half,” Monroe said. “It was a really physical game, and we found a way to be a little bit smarter and not get that in our heads – do what we do best and score some goals.”

FIU (0-1-0) had an early chance in the 10th minute when forward Bria Williams ripped a shot on goal, but redshirt junior goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce soared to knock Williams’ attempt over the bar.

Miami generated a variety of opportunities in the first frame, totaling nine shots, but none were able to find the back of the net. Most notably, in the 31st minute, Johnson fired a shot from just outside the six-yard box that ricocheted wide off an FIU defender.

The victory had extra significance for the Canes’ returning players, recovering from a 1-0 loss to the Panthers last season at Cobb Stadium.

“This game was all about revenge from last year,” Johnson said. “In my mind, that game kept us from the NCAA Tournament. Coming in today, we wanted to really get this win to prove that we deserved to get in last year.”

The Hurricanes will continue their road slate with a trip to Ohio, where they will meet at 4 p.m. on Friday to play up against Miami University (OH).

August 22, 2017

Reporters

Josh White


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • Error
Miami Hurricanes great among Browns who took knee in prayer during anthem

Duke Johnson, the all-time leading rusher in Miami Hurricanes history, was one of a dozen members of ...

UM in top 25 preseason AP poll — with FSU, UF and USF

The Miami Hurricanes, still waiting for a starting quarterback to be named, are in the top 25 again. ...

UM football’s Monday morning media viewing news

Happy first day of school for everyone out there, including the University of Miami students. We jus ...

Freshmen seemingly out as UM quarterback race narrows

With the University of Miami season opener closing in, the next starting quarterback has yet to be n ...

QB decision on tap as Rosier and Shirreffs excel in UM scrimmage

The second fall scrimmage, closed to the media and public, is over. University of Miami coach Mark R ...

Provost Jeffrey Duerk Is Here to Move the Needle

UM’s new chief academic officer holds some 40 patents, and in 2017 was inducted into the National Ac ...

All Aboard the Carbon Cruise

University of Miami students and researchers are blogging during a month-long expedition in the Gulf ...

UM Names Vice President for Hemispheric and Global Affairs

María de Lourdes Dieck-Assad, a world-renowned economist and former ambassador, fills a new role for ...

A New Journey Begins at the University of Miami for Dreamers

Through the U Dreamers Grant, DACA students find essential support as they pursue their college degr ...

Emmi and Connor Talk About Summer Internships in NYC

UM students talk about their internships up north in a city that never sleeps. ...

RSS Error: A feed could not be found at http://www.hurricanesports.com/. A feed with an invalid mime type may fall victim to this error, or SimplePie was unable to auto-discover it.. Use force_feed() if you are certain this URL is a real feed.

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

Searching