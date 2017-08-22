Opinion

In the Internet age, today’s political divides are reminiscent of Civil War-era divides

Due to the recent events in Charlottesville, I am reminded of the American Civil War, and how today’s political climate resembles that conflict. In the Internet Age, our political disagreements take place on more of a virtual battlefield. Online trolls and “pundits” have increased the divide between conservative and liberal opinions with their brash words. During the neo-Nazi gathering, online commenters were fruitlessly blaming each other for the spread of hatred.

Instead of waging this war online, it is important for Americans to understand that the country had already experienced a conflict fought in the same southern towns that these demonstrations are taking place. Next month, more cities might have to brace themselves for the prospect of these gatherings due to the ongoing debate of the removal of Confederate monuments. The events of two weeks ago should not happen again in a city where a war was waged over a century ago. We should refrain from drawing attention to online trolls and sick political thought, lest we think of erecting new memorials to the fallen soldiers of another Civil War.

We should instead embrace our differences and do what President Trump said in his second statement on Charlottesville and love each other. That means we should ignore social agitators and bring attention to the growing inequalities that we face. For every action that someone takes in a social place, whether it be kneeling during the national anthem or supporting Donald Trump, they are blasted for it online. Social media is a major driver for these negative interactions, and these platforms are not going anywhere.

One of the reasons these conflicts happen is because Internet users often do not realize that they are talking – or arguing – with a real person. Like the Civil War, where combatants would either see blue or gray on the opposite side of the battlefield, many commentators today only see red or blue.

For a nation, this is not healthy behavior and ultimately leads to the kinds of events we saw in Virginia. The country must also face its demons of the past, including the Civil War and slavery, to become a more united force for good in the world.

The supreme leader of Iran recently tweeted that America needs to solve its own problems before lecturing other countries. This type of ridicule is a way for our diplomatic enemies to weaken our diplomatic efforts. Instead of attacking one another over removing historical monuments, we should build new ties between ourselves to stop more battles in our streets and around the world.

Joseph Krupar is a sophomore majoring in political science.

Featured photo courtesy Flickr user Sebastien Wiertz.


Read Keenan Mintz’s Letter to the Editor about the events in Charlottesville.

August 22, 2017

Reporters

Joseph Krupar


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • Error
Miami Hurricanes great among Browns who took knee in prayer during anthem

Duke Johnson, the all-time leading rusher in Miami Hurricanes history, was one of a dozen members of ...

UM in top 25 preseason AP poll — with FSU, UF and USF

The Miami Hurricanes, still waiting for a starting quarterback to be named, are in the top 25 again. ...

UM football’s Monday morning media viewing news

Happy first day of school for everyone out there, including the University of Miami students. We jus ...

Freshmen seemingly out as UM quarterback race narrows

With the University of Miami season opener closing in, the next starting quarterback has yet to be n ...

QB decision on tap as Rosier and Shirreffs excel in UM scrimmage

The second fall scrimmage, closed to the media and public, is over. University of Miami coach Mark R ...

Provost Jeffrey Duerk Is Here to Move the Needle

UM’s new chief academic officer holds some 40 patents, and in 2017 was inducted into the National Ac ...

All Aboard the Carbon Cruise

University of Miami students and researchers are blogging during a month-long expedition in the Gulf ...

UM Names Vice President for Hemispheric and Global Affairs

María de Lourdes Dieck-Assad, a world-renowned economist and former ambassador, fills a new role for ...

A New Journey Begins at the University of Miami for Dreamers

Through the U Dreamers Grant, DACA students find essential support as they pursue their college degr ...

Emmi and Connor Talk About Summer Internships in NYC

UM students talk about their internships up north in a city that never sleeps. ...

RSS Error: A feed could not be found at http://www.hurricanesports.com/. A feed with an invalid mime type may fall victim to this error, or SimplePie was unable to auto-discover it.. Use force_feed() if you are certain this URL is a real feed.

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

Searching