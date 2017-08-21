Where to (safely) view today’s solar eclipse

In case you haven’t heard, there’s a solar eclipse happening today. An eclipse of this kind – with a path of totality from coast to coast, and only in the United States – hasn’t happened since 1918, nearly a century ago.

Student Activities and Student Organizations (SASO) is partnering with UAstronomy to host an eclipse viewing, complete with space-themed snacks. The Department of Physics will also be hosting a watch party.

Although Florida is not in the path of totality, meaning Floridians won’t be able to see the full eclipse, we will be able to witness a nearly 80 percent eclipse. The organizations will provide special eclipse viewing glasses (tip: never look directly at the sun for an extended period of time with the naked eye).

The eclipse will occur from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Max eclipse viewing will be at 2:58 p.m. Brian McNoldy, senior research associate at the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science created a webpage to virtually follow the eclipse.

Off-campus viewings:

Frost Museum

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum will be hosting its own solar eclipse party at its Science Plaza. Glasses will be available for viewing the solar eclipse, and the museum will also live-stream the NASA Eclipse Megacast, featuring scientists from across the country. Events begin at 12:30 p.m. Tickets cost $28.

1101 Biscayne Blvd, Miami.

South Beach

Dig your toes in the sand or go for a swim in the ocean for a clear view of the eclipse. Before the eclipse, yoga instructor Giuliano Geronymo will lead a sunrise “sound healing treatment” using crystal bowl singing and drumming. Make sure to bring your own eclipse-viewing glasses and water. Event begins at 6 a.m. Tickets cost $15.

4600 Collins Ave, Miami Beach.

Deering Estate

For an undisturbed view of the eclipse, watch it at this environmental preserve and historic park. The Southern Cross Astronomical Society will provide professional telescopes and protective glasses. Event begins at 1 p.m. Tickets cost $12.

16701 SW 72nd Ave, Palmetto Bay.

