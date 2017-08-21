Campus Life, Environment, News, Science and Technology

Where to (safely) view today’s solar eclipse

eclipse.jpg

In case you haven’t heard, there’s a solar eclipse happening today. An eclipse of this kind – with a path of totality from coast to coast, and only in the United States – hasn’t happened since 1918, nearly a century ago.

Student Activities and Student Organizations (SASO) is partnering with UAstronomy to host an eclipse viewing, complete with space-themed snacks. The Department of Physics will also be hosting a watch party.

Although Florida is not in the path of totality, meaning Floridians won’t be able to see the full eclipse, we will be able to witness a nearly 80 percent eclipse. The organizations will provide special eclipse viewing glasses (tip: never look directly at the sun for an extended period of time with the naked eye).

The eclipse will occur from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Max eclipse viewing will be at 2:58 p.m. Brian McNoldy, senior research associate at the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science created a webpage to virtually follow the eclipse.

if-you-go_onV1_edit.png

Design by Emily Dulohery

Off-campus viewings:

Frost Museum

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum will be hosting its own solar eclipse party at its Science Plaza. Glasses will be available for viewing the solar eclipse, and the museum will also live-stream the NASA Eclipse Megacast, featuring scientists from across the country. Events begin at 12:30 p.m. Tickets cost $28.

1101 Biscayne Blvd, Miami.

South Beach

Dig your toes in the sand or go for a swim in the ocean for a clear view of the eclipse. Before the eclipse, yoga instructor Giuliano Geronymo will lead a sunrise “sound healing treatment” using crystal bowl singing and drumming. Make sure to bring your own eclipse-viewing glasses and water. Event begins at 6 a.m. Tickets cost $15.

4600 Collins Ave, Miami Beach.

Deering Estate

For an undisturbed view of the eclipse, watch it at this environmental preserve and historic park. The Southern Cross Astronomical Society will provide professional telescopes and protective glasses. Event begins at 1 p.m. Tickets cost $12.

16701 SW 72nd Ave, Palmetto Bay.

Are you hosting your own eclipse viewing party? Tell us about it in the comments below.

August 21, 2017

Reporters

Isabella Cueto

Esther Ponce De Leon


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • Error
Freshmen seemingly out as UM quarterback race narrows

With the University of Miami season opener closing in, the next starting quarterback has yet to be n ...

QB decision on tap as Rosier and Shirreffs excel in UM scrimmage

The second fall scrimmage, closed to the media and public, is over. University of Miami coach Mark R ...

Dolphins’ biggest test, Stanton’s surge, Mayweather-McGregor top week’s Hot Button Top 5

1. DOLPHINS: Fins any good? 'Dress rehearsal' may tell: Opening win, then lopsided loss. W ...

UM LB Jamie Gordinier tears second ACL in a little less than a year

University of Miami linebacker Jamie Gordinier has had another unfortunate setback, effectively side ...

A day before crucial scrimmage, Mark Richt unloads on UM offense

The calmest coach on the planet got mad Friday after football practice. University of Miami coach Ma ...

Provost Jeffrey Duerk Is Here to Move the Needle

UM’s new chief academic officer holds some 40 patents, and in 2017 was inducted into the National Ac ...

All Aboard the Carbon Cruise

University of Miami students and researchers are blogging during a month-long expedition in the Gulf ...

UM Names Vice President for Hemispheric and Global Affairs

María de Lourdes Dieck-Assad, a world-renowned economist and former ambassador, fills a new role for ...

A New Journey Begins at the University of Miami for Dreamers

Through the U Dreamers Grant, DACA students find essential support as they pursue their college degr ...

Emmi and Connor Talk About Summer Internships in NYC

UM students talk about their internships up north in a city that never sleeps. ...

RSS Error: A feed could not be found at http://www.hurricanesports.com/. A feed with an invalid mime type may fall victim to this error, or SimplePie was unable to auto-discover it.. Use force_feed() if you are certain this URL is a real feed.

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

Searching