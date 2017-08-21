Campus Life, Environment, News

Lines run long in hopes of catching glimpse of solar eclipse

Students filled sunny pockets of campus for a chance to see the rare natural phenomenon. Photo by Isabella Cueto

The much-anticipated solar eclipse brought out hundreds of spectators on Monday afternoon. Students began lining up near the Rock well before 1:30 p.m., when Student Activities and Student Organizations (SASO) and UAstronomy were scheduled to distribute over 300 pairs of protective eclipse glasses. At one point, the line of students wrapped around the Office of Admission down Stanford Drive.

 

Students line up to get a pair of protective glasses. By 3:30 p.m., 392 students had swiped Cane cards to check out glasses. Photo by Isabella Cueto

Samantha Verling said she got in line around 12:50 p.m. The senior neuroscience major said it was worth the wait.

“You barely ever get to see something like this. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience, I wouldn’t miss it,” Verling said.

The last time the United States was in the eclipse’s path of totality was nearly a century ago, in 1918. To commemorate the historic event SASO partnered with UAstronomy, a student organization, to host eclipse viewing parties at the Rock and the Knight Physics building.

Administrators, like the new provost Jeffrey Duerk, College of Arts and Sciences Dean Leonidas Bachas and First Lady Felicia Knaul gathered in the courtyard. While many relied on the certified protective glasses, Duerk created a pinhole camera out of cardboard and walked around letting students watch a tiny eclipse projected on a piece of paper.

Provost Jeffrey Duerk shows post-doctoral student Karla Rivera the pinhole camera he made for the viewing party. Photo by Isabella Cueto

The eclipse projects through Provost Jeffrey Duerk’s pinhole camera around peak time. Photo by Isabella Cueto

 

By 2:15 p.m., approximately 43 minutes shy of the eclipse’s peak in Florida, students were still in line hoping to get their hands on sunglasses. Freshman Mattie Marano, who got in line at 1:10 p.m., said she still had hope to get to see the eclipse.

“I don’t have anywhere to be and I want to see it at the prime time,” said Marano, a double major in marketing and finance.

Some of students who were able to snag the coveted sunglasses offered theirs up to share. Junior René Betancourt walked around The Rock, offering to lend his glasses for others to have “a taste” of the eclipse.

“Changing the planet, two eyeballs at a time,” he said.

When Betancourt lent the glasses to junior Cole Kugler, who said he had been waiting in line for 20 minutes and was a few people away from the getting his own pair, Kugler was not very impressed.

“So underwhelming,” he said.

Junior Matt Wenstrom was similarly not amazed. He said it was like a normal day, “with a little less sun” and he was just there because his friends were.

“I’m out here because it’s supposed to be a big deal and everyone said that it’s supposed to be like the coolest thing ever…I personally don’t care but it’s turned into a social event,” said Wenstrom, an economics major.

Paula Da Silva and Naomy Lelis lay out to watch the eclipse after waiting in line for glasses for an hour. Photo by Isabella Cueto

Freshmen Naomy Lelis and Paula Da Silva said they waited about an hour in line for glasses and when they did snag a pair, they made it an event. The two laid down on a grassy patch near The Rock, shared a pair of earphones and slipped their glasses on.

By 3:30 p.m. – after the peak of the eclipse – organizers at The Rock said 392 students had swiped Cane cards in exchange for a pair.

The solar eclipse occurred in Florida from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with peak coverage at around 2:58 p.m.  The next time total solar eclipse with a path of totality will pass through the United States will be in 2024.

August 21, 2017

Reporters

Amanda Herrera

Amanda Herrera can be reached via email at aherrera@themiamihurricane.com and through Twitter at @_AmandaHerrera.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • Error
Freshmen seemingly out as UM quarterback race narrows

With the University of Miami season opener closing in, the next starting quarterback has yet to be n ...

QB decision on tap as Rosier and Shirreffs excel in UM scrimmage

The second fall scrimmage, closed to the media and public, is over. University of Miami coach Mark R ...

Dolphins’ biggest test, Stanton’s surge, Mayweather-McGregor top week’s Hot Button Top 5

1. DOLPHINS: Fins any good? 'Dress rehearsal' may tell: Opening win, then lopsided loss. W ...

UM LB Jamie Gordinier tears second ACL in a little less than a year

University of Miami linebacker Jamie Gordinier has had another unfortunate setback, effectively side ...

A day before crucial scrimmage, Mark Richt unloads on UM offense

The calmest coach on the planet got mad Friday after football practice. University of Miami coach Ma ...

Provost Jeffrey Duerk Is Here to Move the Needle

UM’s new chief academic officer holds some 40 patents, and in 2017 was inducted into the National Ac ...

All Aboard the Carbon Cruise

University of Miami students and researchers are blogging during a month-long expedition in the Gulf ...

UM Names Vice President for Hemispheric and Global Affairs

María de Lourdes Dieck-Assad, a world-renowned economist and former ambassador, fills a new role for ...

A New Journey Begins at the University of Miami for Dreamers

Through the U Dreamers Grant, DACA students find essential support as they pursue their college degr ...

Emmi and Connor Talk About Summer Internships in NYC

UM students talk about their internships up north in a city that never sleeps. ...

RSS Error: A feed could not be found at http://www.hurricanesports.com/. A feed with an invalid mime type may fall victim to this error, or SimplePie was unable to auto-discover it.. Use force_feed() if you are certain this URL is a real feed.

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

Searching