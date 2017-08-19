How to transition summer trends into your school wardrobe

If you are struggling to keep up with new fashion trends and looking for cute summer-to-fall transition pieces, these outfit ideas combine trendy fashion, with smart, on-the-go styles for the perfect back-to-school look.

Neutrals

Say goodbye to black, the Kardashians and Hadids are making the case as to why neutral is the new go-to color. From blush to tan, nude shades look good on every skin tone and are the easiest color to pair. This neutral-colored T-shirt dress is a must-have because of its comfortable fit and versatile wear. Style it for school with an oversized denim jacket, so you’re prepared when the air conditioning blasts in your lecture hall, and classic white converse. Accessorize it with a statement choker and oversized sunnies for a complete, effortless look.

Off the Shoulder

One of the biggest trends of the season seen on the streets, the beach and your Instagram feed, has been the cold shoulder and off-the-shoulder tops. Since we live in Miami and can go all year in shorts, this effortlessly cute trend is here to stay. Make the trend your own by styling an off-the-shoulder top with a cute pattern, like this gingham one, with some high-waisted denim shorts. Then add some accessories with a strappy pair of heeled sandals and all black aviators.

Rompers

Even after going through the hassle of having to use the restroom with a romper on, we can’t deny how comfortable and easy it is to wear. If you’re running late in the morning, rompers are the perfect piece to throw on and still look put-together. Pair it with gold-framed sunglasses, geometric hoops and gladiator sandals for a chic outfit that only takes a few minutes to put together. Insider tip: get your hands on a choker-romper, and you won’t have to worry about finding a matching necklace!

Accessories

If you are not a true Jansport devotee, or a Longchamp Le Pliage tote-lover, finding the perfect bag or backpack for school requires a bit of digging. Here are some of this season’s best school bags for the student that likes a pocket for every pencil or the student that only brings a pen.

Social media influencer Chiara Ferragni just dropped a new collection of backpacks, and it’s every glitter lover’s dream come true. Her styles range from her signature glitter, to denim and metallic styles. The best part is that her iconic blue-eyed winky face is on each one.

A good tote bag is always the way to go, if you aren’t one for backpacks. This Liz Claiborne beige tote is a great bag and it doesn’t break the bank. Not only is it under $50, but it has enough room to fit all your school necessities.

Mini backpacks are great for days you don’t have many classes, but you don’t want to carry a purse to class. This burgundy Chloe backpack with silver hardware is perfect for a bohemian meets edgy look.

Not in the mood to buy a new backpack? Enhance a bag you already have by adding a colorful keychain. It will make your old bag look completely new. Try something daring like this colorful pompom keychain on this The Wolf Gang tote.