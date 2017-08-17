Letter to the Editor: The future of Cuban studies at the University of Miami

The University of Miami was chartered in 1925 as a Pan American university. In the past 92 years, the University has become a globally recognized institution of research and academia. Growing with the city around us, the University of Miami is currently ranked 1st in Florida and 44th in the nation.

Our prestige and accolades would not be possible, however, without the strongly rooted foundation of our Cuban and Cuban-American community that makes up the City of Miami. Throughout the years, our University has shared a unique cultural perspective with our student body that elevates our community to be a globally aware and hemispheric university.

As we move toward the University of Miami’s centennial, we must consider the rich tradition that our student organizations have contributed. One of our most popular student organizations, Federación de Estudiantes Cubanos (FEC), is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. With an extensive alumni network and their annual “Week of Cuban Culture,” FEC has been an integral part of the expanding breadth of customs and culture our student body experiences.

We are the University of Miami. We reside in a city filled with differing identities, including race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, religion, and so much more. We value and revel in our differences. Cuban and Cuban-Americans make up a significant part of Miami. As a Cuban-American student myself, I am proud to attend an institution that values the culture of its greater community and is constantly seeking ways to create opportunities that will tell the story of the Cuban people.

The story of the University of Miami is forever intertwined with our desire to educate, gain knowledge, and to serve. As a student, I greatly value the diversity in the educational experience that I already receive here. I look to the continued expansion of unprecedented academic and co-curricular opportunities for future ’Canes.

It’s Great to be a Miami Hurricane,

Adrian Nuñez

President, University of Miami Student Government