BREAKING: Police investigate robbery near Watsco Center on campus

Coral Gables police are investigating a robbery that occurred on the University of Miami campus Thursday night.

The incident happened between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. near the Watsco Center, according to officers on the scene. The victim is believed to be the relative of a UM student, according to police. No information was available on what was stolen.

One northbound lane of Ponce De Leon Boulevard was blocked near the University Metrorail station while police investigated two possible suspects.

“The situation going on right now is the result of possible suspects that were involved, that we believed were involved in a strong armed robbery on campus. The individuals were seen by one of our officers that matched the descriptions,” said Coral Gables Police Chief Edward Hudak. “Subsequent to that they were stopped by our officers and taken into custody without incident. The investigation is continuing we do not believe these were the subjects that were involved.”

Police are searching for two suspects, one of whom was wearing a gray hoodie and black pants. Police are also searching for a black Nissan with tinted windows that they believe is connected to the crime.

Campus was full of parents and new students Monday and Tuesday as the freshman class moved into their residential halls and attended orientation events. One residential assistant in Stanford Tower was reportedly told by a new student’s parents that they witnessed someone getting robbed behind the Watsco Center.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

August 15, 2017

