From mug cakes to Postmates: In-dorm eats when you’re not feeling dining hall food

Despite the many food options available on campus, there will be nights when nothing appeals to you. Enter the microwave and the coffee mug. Mugs are for so much more than coffee. From breakfast to dessert, they hold your food-in-60-seconds-or-less future.

Pancake in a mug

This recipe is for when you’re feeling brunch but your wallet isn’t. Combine ¼ cup pancake mix with 1/8 cup milk of your choice. Mix in chocolate chips, a mashed banana or fresh or frozen berries, if desired. Microwave on high for about a minute. Top with maple syrup and left over mix-ins.

Scrambled eggs in a mug

Crack an egg or or two into a greased mug. Add salt, pepper, plus any mix-ins, and stir. Microwave for about 45 seconds. Turn semi-cooked eggs with a spoon and microwave for another 45 seconds.

Mug mac and cheese

If Easy Mac is your thing, this recipe is for you. Combine 1/3 cup uncooked pasta with ½ cup water. Microwave in two-minute intervals until water is absorbed. Add ¼ cup milk and ½ cup shredded cheese and stir. Microwave for another 30 seconds.

Cake in a mug

Is there anything better than a cake for one after a long day? No. No, there isn’t. Mix three tablespoons cake mix (any flavor) with two tablespoons water. Microwave the batter for one minute, and you’ve got yourself a warm, single-serving cake of your choice.

If you don’t have a microwave in your dorm or microwave cooking isn’t your thing, but you’re sick of your go-to midnight pizza delivery, you’re in luck. Miami is home to a rich food scene that can be yours, even when you don’t feel like venturing off campus. There are a number of food delivery services that will bring meals to your door.

Delivery Dudes

A mainly Florida-based delivery company, Delivery Dudes (DD) has partnered with local restaurants, such as ROK BRGR, Threefold Cafe and TacoCraft, to bring customers food from within a certain mile range. Heads up: there’s a $5 cash delivery fee or $7 card delivery fee on all orders. DD has also partnered with UM Dining to deliver food from on-campus restaurants, free of delivery charge.

Postmates

Postmates seems to be the most popular choice among UM students. Similar to DD, it delivers Miami’s most sought-after food options to campus. Order online on your computer or download the app on your mobile device. Restaurants categorized as “Postmates Plus” are always available for $2.99 delivery, a few dollars cheaper than the typical $5 delivery fee, which doesn’t seem like much, but you’re in college now, and it is. There’s an additional service charge, which varies by order, as well.

UberEats

The popular driving service, Uber, delivers food, too. UberEats is the only food delivery service in Miami that will bring gourmet doughnuts from local favorite, The Salty Donut, right to your door. Pro tip: order a box of one dozen for your dorm floor to become everyone’s favorite.

There’s a booking fee for every order and an additional fee for busy areas, but, unlike Postmates, you don’t have to create an account. Just add what you want to your cart and get the fees upfront.

For the nights you don’t want to spend money on a delivery fee and want to venture out for some fresh air, some of the most popular places are right across from campus.

If you’re looking for some good Japanese or Thai food, Moon Thai & Japanese is the place to go. If you’re looking for a place open 24/7 with breakfast, lunch and dinner options all day, it’s Denny’s. If you want the most bang for your buck, have an appetizer buffet for $10 at T.G.I. Friday’s. That’s right, unlimited appetizers for $10.

Feature photo by Hunter Crenian.

