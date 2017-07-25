Adobe Creative Cloud available for free to students, faculty and staff starting this August

University of Miami students will soon be able to access Adobe Creative Cloud (Adobe CC) programs on their personal computerized devices for free this fall.

In an e-mail sent to the UM community on July 24, UM’s Information Technology (UMIT) announced that students, faculty and staff will be able to download the Adobe CC beginning August 1. Previously, only UM faculty and staff had access to the software for free.

Senior Aaron Gluck, a software licensing employee at UMIT and IT Student Government (SG) Liason, said UMIT and SG have been working on providing students with free access to Adobe programs for years. However, it wasn’t until this past academic school year that the push toward the goal gained momentum. Gluck said he was in charge of providing SG and UMIT with reasons why students needed free access to the programs

“Adobe is so useful for all students whether it is to learn for personal use or a career skill. It helps students branch out and learn more useful tools,” said Gluck, a political science major.

The Adobe CC suite includes a variety of different programs including Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, InDesign and Acrobat Pro, along with others aimed at providing users tools for graphic design, video and photo editing and web development. A regular student membership for the Adobe CC would be $19.99 per month or $239.88 per year, without taxes included.

Gluck said, as far as he knows, students will be able to benefit from the free programs for “the extended future” as long as they remain enrolled at UM.

“Student Government and UMIT have worked really hard to make this happen and we hope that a lot of students will download the software and take advantage of the incredible opportunity we’ve been given,” Gluck said.

Students, faculty and staff are able to download the suite anytime after August 1 by visiting it.miami.edu/adobecc.