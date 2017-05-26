Ryan Holmes named new associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students

Ryan Holmes, assistant vice president for student support (AVPSS) at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), will serve as the University of Miami’s new associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students beginning this summer.

Holmes has been working in higher education since 2002 and has held various positions at various universities, including graduate coordinator for Black Student Involvement & Community Advocacy at the University of Maryland, director of off-campus communities at La Salle University and assistant dean of students and director of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution at UTEP.

In his most recent position at UTEP as AVPSS, he oversees investigations of concerns related to students, such as student safety. He also supervises oversight for the university’s Center for Accommodations and Support Services, Military Student Success Center and the University Counseling Center.

The Louisiana native obtained his master’s degree in counseling and personnel services in 2004 from the University of Maryland, College Park, as well as one in bilingual-bicultural studies from La Salle University in 2008. In 2014, Holmes received his doctoral degree in educational leadership and administration from UTEP.

Holmes will be taking over former UM Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Ricardo Hall’s position. Hall left UM this past spring to join Lehigh University in Pennsylvania as vice provost in Student Affairs. Holmes’ first day as dean will be July 31.

Correction, May 26, 2017, 12:14 p.m.: A previous version of this story stated Ryan Holmes’ title will be dean of students. Ryan Holmes’ full title at the university will be associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students. The article has been updated to reflect this information.