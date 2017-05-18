Athletics, Sports

UM entrepreneurs develop protein bar fit for dietary restrictions

IMG_4186.PNG

Sophomore Austin Farwell 

IMG_4185.PNG

Sophomore Quade Kirby 

University of Miami sophomores and long-time gym enthusiasts Austin Farwell and Quade Kirby completed their search for the perfect protein bar by creating their own plant-based product called the Grown Bar.

After spending nearly an entire semester at UM researching and developing the nutrition bar, Farwell, who is currently undeclared, and Kirby, a civil engineering major, created their company – Grown Nutrition. The two entrepreneurs say part of their motivation to start the company was to provide people with a natural source of protein.

According to the founders, the Grown Bar is a product that is vegan, dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free and peanut-free. It also contains 13 grams of plant-based protein and 10 grams of fiber that adds up to 200 calories. The two students are currently working with a manufacturer called YouBar Inc. to produce their product.

Farwell and Kirby originally decided to create Grown Nutrition and the Grown Bar after they observed their immediate friends living with dietary restrictions and food allergies that hindered them from leading an active lifestyle.

GrownBar.png

Photo courtesy Grown Nutrition.

“To us, working out and staying healthy are two extremely important things, and we wanted to make sure we were getting the best product possible,” Farwell said. “Our gluten, dairy, soy, and peanut-free bar allows everyone we know and love to enjoy a healthy, all-natural, incredible tasting bar full of protein and essential nutrients.”

The two never thought their idea would turn into the promising business that it is today. When they first conceived the idea, they were simply going to make small batches of protein bars for friends on campus at the university, but the dream turned into something a lot bigger.

“Austin and I have strived to make an awesome product that any person can read the ingredient list of and know exactly what they are eating – a healthy and flavorful bar made with only natural ingredients that is safe to eat,” Kirby said.

IMG_4187.JPG

A prototype of the students’ nutrition bar. Photo courtesy Grown Nutrition. 

Constructing the healthiest protein bar possible was not always an easy feat for the students. They say the main struggle they faced was creating a tasty protein bar without packing it with sugar and artificial flavoring. The entrepreneurs also had to find time to experiment with different flavors and product designs while balancing schoolwork and gym workout schedules.

“Between Quade’s knowledge on nutrition and healthy foods and my business mindset, we are able to bring everyone a truly healthy product and successfully produce it,” Farwell said. “We ran with the idea and over time it developed into what it is today.”

UM sophomore and finance major Carter Hindle was able to taste one of the first Grown Bars, and he said the flavor amazed him.

“When I tried the bar, it tasted really good and it was surprising that it did not taste like a normal protein bar at all,” Hindle said. “It tasted so good that I would just eat the bars for fun.”

Initially self-funding the venture with savings from past jobs, Farwell and Kirby have recently launched a Kickstarter page to raise more money, take pre-orders to launch the product and order the first public batch from YouBar, who helped them develop the recipe. When Grown Nutrition is fully funded, the students will be able to place their first order and ship protein bars to customers in August 2017. The Grown Bar will be sold in boxes of 12.

For more information about Grown Nutrition and the Grown Bar, visit www.GrownNutritionStore.com.

May 18, 2017

Reporters

Ben Bokun


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM pitching gems by Bargfeldt and Veliz shut down Hokies

The Miami Hurricanes, fueled by exceptional pitching in both ends of a doubleheader, refuse to surre ...

Basketball transfer Miles Wilson: It’s UM or Auburn

Miles Wilson has narrowed his choices to Miami and Auburn, and will announce his decision after visi ...

Rain postpones UM vs. VT baseball; doubleheader Friday

The University of Miami baseball team’s series opener against Virginia Tech, originally scheduled fo ...

Wawa Mascot Games for New Hope for Kids in Orlando

The annual Mascot Games, presented by Wawa and benefiting New Hope for Kids, is 12:30 p.m. Friday, J ...

UM pitcher Evan McKendry shines in victory against FGCU

Evan McKendry pitched a career game, Edgar Michelangeli laced a 3-run double and the University of M ...

Scientists Study Atmospheric Waves Radiating out of Hurricanes

Researchers believe they have found a new way to monitor the intensity and location of hurricanes fr ...

Special Report: 2017 Commencement

The University of Miami welcomed nearly 3,800 new graduates into the UM alumni family during six cer ...

Lessons for the Class of 2017

Speakers urge UM’s graduating students to use their skills and talents to make a difference. ...

Education Key to Making a Difference

Thursday’s graduate degree ceremony was the largest in UM history ...

School of Communication Graduate Nabs Job as Host of Morning Television Show

Even in high school Danny New had a strategy on how to be a television personality. ...

@HurricanesGolf Opens NCAA Competition 12th

The No. 13-ranked University of Miami women's golf team opened competition Friday at the NCAA C ...

Veliz Dominant in Series-Clinching, 3-1 Victory

On a night when eight seniors were honored during the final regular season series of their Miami car ...

Thursday's Game Postponed, Doubleheader Friday

Due to inclement weather in the area, Miami will play Virginia Tech in a doubleheader Friday beginni ...

Miami Set For NCAA Championship Action On Friday

The No. 13-ranked University of Miami women's golf team opens play at the 2017 NCAA Championshi ...

Miami Track Earns 21 Entries to NCAA East Preliminary

Miami earned 21 entries in the 2017 NCAA East Preliminary, with 22 different student-athletes set to ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

Searching