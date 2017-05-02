Edge, Music

Slushii, Seeb please Canes Carnival crowd despite original doubt

Despite some of the grumbles and eye-rolls that occurred when students found out Slushii and Seeb would be this year’s Canes Carnival performers, both EDM artists drew an impressive crowd. Part of their success was that the majority of both their set lists entailed EDM remixes of well-known pop songs, so everyone could sing along.

Seeb was first on stage, and his audience grew as his show went on. He began with a remix of “Hymn for the Weekend” and followed up with EDM remixes of “I Took a Pill in Ibiza,” “Don’t Let Me Down,” “Bad and Boujee” and “Ni**as in Paris,” all of which drew the crowd and kept it satisfied for an hour.

After Seeb finished performing, the crowd stuck around to see Slushii, who used the same technique as Seeb: keep the audience happy by remixing well-known songs. While Seeb focused on using recent pop and rap songs, Slushii incorporated a more diverse mix of genres to keep the crowd engaged. His remixes included some pop songs such as “Work” and “Let Me Love You,” but also some older songs such as “Don’t Stop Believin’” and the ultimate 2000s sing-along, “All I Do Is Win.” Ultimately, he closed the show with a remix of “Closer,” a popular song that threw back to The Chainsmokers’ April performance in Miami.

Slushii’s range in genres — although all remixed into EDM — engaged a wider audience and provided a more interesting set list, although Seeb’s set list was more cohesive and flowed from one song into the next.

During the Student Government elections, University of Miami students voted to increase the annual Hurricane Productions fee by $7 in hopes that better funding will attract bigger-name artists.

Freshman Kathryn Forcone was happy to be out and having fun before finals week.

“Getting to see Slushii and Seeb was way better than sitting in the library studying,” Forcone said.

For those who weren’t huge fans of either artist, the Canes Carnival still provided plenty end-of-the-year fun.

“It’s good background music for me,” freshman Jessica Timmer said. “It’s great music to hear while I’m going to the food trucks or on rides.”

Despite original doubts, the selection of Seeb and Slushii turned out to be satisfying for everyone at the carnival.

Rating: 4/5 stars

May 2, 2017

Reporters

Emily Himes


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM makes offer to prized South Carolina basketball recruit Jimmy Nichols, Jr.

Add the University of Miami to the list of basketball programs wooing Jimmy Nichols, Jr., a 6-8 forw ...

The sad tale of Joe Yearby; Richt helps AQM; UM draft postscripts

A lot of people are second-guessing former UM quarterback Brad Kaaya for turning pro after he fell a ...

Brad Kaaya to reunite with Al Golden, as nine Canes head to NFL

Friday’s NFL drought became Saturday’s downpour for the University of Miami. Eight Miami Hurricanes ...

UM cornerback Corn Elder drafted in fifth round by Carolina Panthers

Cornerback Corn Elder’s career highlight is a play that will forever be ingrained in college footbal ...

UM safety Rayshawn Jenkins drafted in fourth round by Chargers

Safety Rayshawn Jenkins is now a Los Angeles Charger. Jenkins, who grew up in St. Petersburg, became ...

Sharing Advice on Bettering Our World

The University of Miami will hold its spring commencement exercises May 10-12 at the Watsco Center o ...

Riva Trivedi

Trivedi shares a note to her fellow graduates. ...

Jeffrey Mark Pierce

The Law + Music joint degree student performs lead in UM’s "The Drowsy Chaperone" ...

Oliver Redsten

The graduating senior discusses his lifelong passion for journalism. ...

UNIVEN Hosting Donation Boxes for Venezuela

The University of Miami student organization, UNIVEN, is collecting donations to send to those in ne ...

Photos: 2016-17 @CanesWBB Banquet

View many of the best pictures from the University of Miami women's basketball team's 2016 ...

Catching up with ProCanes: Julian Gamble

Julian Gamble plays for Telekom Baskets Bonn in Germany ...

@CanesWBB Hosts 2016-17 Team Banquet

The Miami women's basketball team held its 2016-17 team banquet Monday night at the Newman Alum ...

Miami Women Rise to No. 18 in USTFCCCA Rankings

The University of Miami women's track and field team climbed seven spots to No. 18 in the NCAA ...

ProCanes Report: Garcia Closes April Strong

Garcia recorded five saves in April and dazzled at home with a 1.80 ERA and a .211 average against. ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

Searching