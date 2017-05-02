Edge, Movies

Beat summer heat with upcoming blockbusters

Summer is perhaps the best season for late-night popcorn munching inside the crisp air conditioning of a movie theater. Looking to beat the heat and watch a flick with friends? Check out this guide to this summer’s biggest blockbusters.

“Snatched”


Amy Schumer’s career is built on her ability to make us all laugh. Judging strictly by this film’s trailer, Schumer will once again make us wipe tears from our eyes. Schumer plays Emily Middleton, who carefully persuades her mother to help her get the two of them out of their bizarre circumstances. The two gradually fall into a jungle adventure and can only rely on each other for escape. Director Jonathan Levine gives his audience a hilarious comedy centered around overcoming differences of opinion and adverse circumstances.

“Dunkirk”

This war movie has “Band of Brothers” written all over it. Christopher Nolan directs a thriller that depicts the incredible true story of 330,000 trapped allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk in the heart of World War II. This story of patriotism, courage and perseverance covers the military achievements of Belgian, French and American forces in an incredible effort to save every last troop trapped with the threat of Nazi invasion looming.

“The Circle”

Emma Watson’s Harry Potter days have moved her into the upper echelon of star actresses. Her surprising collaboration with Tom Hanks provides an interesting dynamic of an older star with a younger, developing character. Watson plays Mae Holland, who takes up a job at a tech company. She considers this her dream job, until she slowly finds the hidden, terrible truths carefully preserved by the company’s founder. The science-fiction drama is a story of finding the truth despite tremendous adversity and hardship, something James Ponsoldt masters with his delicate director’s touch.

“Baywatch”

University of Miami alumnus Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shows off his lifeguarding skills in this upbeat action comedy. Set for release at the end of May, the film stars Alexandra Daddario as Summer Quinn, who joins The Rock in his efforts to make the beach untouchable by crime, emergencies and any shortage of glamour. This is Johnson’s second collaboration with Daddario, as the two starred in the 2015 thriller, “San Andreas.” Priyanka Chopra, Zac Efron and Pamela Anderson round out the star-studded cast with flare, notoriety and thrill.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”


The first “Guardians of the Galaxy” was a massive success, thanks to brilliant director James Gunn. He is set to deliver his encore performance in just over a week’s time with yet another star-studded lineup. Young phenom Chris Pratt and veteran Bradley Cooper team up with Zoe Saldana, Kurt Russell and Chris Sullivan in this pulsating thriller, as the team encounters a mysterious being who claims to be Peter Quill’s long-lost father.

Evan Siegel


