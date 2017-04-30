Edge, Music

Keep festival season alive with premier summer shows

Even though Coachella, Okeechobee and Ultra are already in the books for 2017, that doesn’t mean festival season is anywhere close to being over. The rest of the year is packed with a wide array of festivals ready to please diverse musical tastes, right here in Florida and across the U.S.

SunFest

A smaller festival by most metrics, SunFest is perhaps closer to a block party than anything else. Taking place along the Intracoastal Waterway in West Palm Beach from May 3-7, SunFest features art, food, drinks and, of course, music. This year’s line-up spans genres and eras alike, with some of the most notable acts including Blink-182, Weezer, Marshmello, Macklemore, Snoop Dogg and Dirty Heads.

Rolling Loud


Having sold 40,000 three-day passes for this year’s iteration of Miami’s premiere hip-hop festival, Rolling Loud is sure to make some noise as it comes to Bayfront Park for the first time May 5-7. The selection of artists is truly unprecedented for any fans of the genre, featuring some of the biggest rap icons the world has to offer, like Kendrick Lamar, Future, Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Young Thug.

Bonnaroo

Since 2002, music fans have been flocking to Manchester, Tennessee for this iconic festival. Taking place this year from June 8-11, Bonnaroo is host to more than 100 different musical artists, as well as a handful of some of today’s prominent comedians. The line-up features the likes of U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd, Chance the Rapper, Hannibal Burress and Kyle Kinane.

Firefly


If you’re looking for a more rustic festival experience, camping out in the woods of Dover, Delaware for Firefly Music Festival, which runs June 15-18, might be your best option. Bring your tent, camper, or RV – or, spring for the Spruce Up Pass to gain access to additional amenities if you’re more used to the city life. Past years’ line-ups have included everyone from Deadmau5 to The Killers, with this year’s stage set to see the likes of Glass Animals, Twenty One Pilots, Bob Dylan and Muse.

Lollapalooza

Looking ahead to August now and moving right into the heart of Chicago, we see one of the most recognized music festivals of all time. Lollapalooza is borderline legendary, and with a fresh assortment of artists like hometown hero Chance the Rapper, Lorde, Rae Sremmurd, Arcade Fire and Migos, it’s bound to uphold that reputation this year.

Pitchfork Music Festival

Pitchfork is one of the most trusted names in music journalism, doling out some of the most authoritative album reviews on the web. Considering their role as curators, it’s no surprise that their annual music festival, taking place in Chicago, Illinois from July 14-16, boasts a line-up that’s as short as it is sweet. There are just more than 40 artists performing in total, but those ranks include the likes of LCD Soundsystem, Vince Staples, A Tribe Called Quest, The Avalanches and Solange.

April 30, 2017

Jon Vilardi


The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla.

