Score free food from student organizations during finals

Final exams are full of stress, all-nighters and plenty of coffee and energy drinks. That said, there’s still that one beacon of hope for every college student – free food. Need a break from cramming or catching up on 500 pages of reading? Look no further. Here’s your guide to free eats this finals season.

Frozen Lemonade, Food Trucks, Iced Coffee, Oh My!

The grand slam of finals week. The big hurrah. Join Student Affairs for frozen lemonade, food truck vendors, donuts, iced coffee, Jamba Juice and ice cream. Need any more motivation to head over to the Green starting at noon May 1? Didn’t think so. It’s every stressed-out college student’s dream.

Donuts

Donut worry, be stress-free. Head over to the UC Patio from 1-2 p.m. May 1 to indulge your sweet tooth in some tasty donuts, courtesy of the Indian Students Association. Is it even possible to be worried while eating a donut with pink frosting and sprinkles?

Waffles and Ice Cream

What’s the only thing greater than chicken and waffles? Waffles and ice cream. Yes, you read that right. Run over to the Council of International Students and Organizations (COISO) in the Shalala Student Center room 210B from noon to 2 p.m. May 2 before the food runs out.

Lunch

The Graduate Student Association is at it again with free lunch. Join the organization 12:30-1:30 p.m. May 6 and enjoy a complimentary lunch while learning about the services and support UM offers to its graduate students.

April 29, 2017

Reporters

Hannah Bourgeois


