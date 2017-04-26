Basketball, Sports

With departure of seniors, next group ready to lead Miami

The 2016-2017 season was one of the best in the history of University of Miami women’s basketball.

The Hurricanes finished with a 24-9 record and advanced to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament, where they lost a close match against the Duke Blue Devils. As the fourth-seeded team, Miami was able to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament at the Watsco Center.

The season ended abruptly when the Canes were knocked out in the second round of the tournament by the Quinnipiac Bobcats. However, now that more than a month has passed since the defeat and spring practices have started, the focus is on the future.

With four graduating seniors, three of whom are headed to the WNBA, UM will turn to a younger group to lead next season.

One of those players is rising junior Laura Cornelius, who will have a lot more on her shoulders. She is expected to be the starting point guard and said she feels that she is prepared for the all the challenges that the position brings.

“There are expectations, but I don’t really feel pressure at all,” Cornelius said. “Obviously, I have to step up my game. I have to become more of a leader and I understand that I need to take more shots and score more.”

Cornelius isn’t the only one who will have more responsibility next season. The Canes will rely on forwards Emese Hof and Erykah Davenport to produce in the paint. The three represent Miami’s best returning scorers but only accounted for 30 percent of the team’s points last season.

Cornelius said she recognizes the Hurricanes will need to focus more on defense and intangibles in order to win games next season.

“Defense wins games, and we’ve been working on the details of defense throughout spring workouts,” Cornelius said. “If we can’t score 70, we have to play defense and keep them to 50 and we score 60.”

Even though Miami will lose one of its most talented senior classes to date, it will also bring in one of the best recruiting classes in school history. The Hurricanes have five incoming freshman, three of whom are ESPN Top-100 recruits, who are expected to produce.

Rising senior Davenport said she knows that she and the other returning players will have to lead the freshmen in the right direction.

“I have to lead and be the player that everybody wants to play with,” Davenport said. “I have to make them feel like I’m someone to be considered as a leader, someone they respect. I have to own the role of being a leader.”

UM has an uphill battle ahead.

The Canes play in the ACC, a conference in which seven teams advanced to the NCAA tournament and five teams hosted in the first two rounds. Cornelius said she recognizes that people expect Miami to have an off year but believes that it can continue to have the success it’s had in the past.

“The world expects us to be kind of bad, but we have a group of girls right now that are so excited to step up and try to raise this program to another level,” Cornelius said. “We’re really excited to go out there and take on any challenge and be a great team.”

April 26, 2017

Reporters

Matthew Walter


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
FIU rallies by Hurricanes in ninth to claim season series

The night after FIU gave away a game to the University of Miami with a ninth-inning passed ball that ...

UM’s Mark Richt today, word for word, on N’Kosi Perry and QB update

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Allison left the University of Miami football program on Tuesday. ...

Hurricanes rally in ninth to slip by FIU for crucial victory

Closer Frankie Bartow stared into the Panthers’ dugout immediately after fanning the final batter of ...

Former UM quarterback Brad Kaaya headed for the NFL — like it or not

Go ahead. Try telling former University of Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya that his critics say he gets ...

Here’s why Jack Allison chose to leave the Miami Hurricanes

University of Miami redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Allison, who left the Hurricanes football pro ...

Remembering the Holocaust

UM marks Holocaust Remembrance Day with a reading of names and recollections of a survivor. ...

Truths and Answers about the Amazon

A recent paper argues that not only have researchers just scratched the surface of analyzing the Ama ...

Panel Assesses President Trump’s First 100 Days

The period of the first 100 days in office is a telling gauge for a president's full term in th ...

In Her Shoes

UM students, staff and faculty join the worldwide march to end men’s violence against women. ...

Greek Week Raises Over $50,000 for Cerebral Palsy Awareness

Greek Week at the University of Miami is committed to raising money and awareness for United Cerebra ...

@CanesMensTennis Prepares for No. 34 Duke

The University of Miami men's tennis team is set to return to the Rome Tennis Center at Berry C ...

Miami Defeats Boston College

The University of Miami men's tennis team cruised past Boston College, 5-1, to win its first AC ...

Larrañaga Adds Franklin to Canes Hoops Staff

University of Miami Coach Jim Larrañaga has announced the addition of Lamont Franklin as the directo ...

Hurricane Football and the NFL Draft — By The Numbers

The University of Miami football team will look to continue its pipeline to the National Football Le ...

Miami Falls to FIU, 5-4, at Mark Light Field

FIU plated two runs in the top of the ninth to take the lead and held on Wednesday, capturing a 5-4 ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

Searching