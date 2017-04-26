News

Whitely keeps pace with students after 35 years at UM

NEWS_Pat Whitely_HC.jpg

Dr. Patricia Whitely stands on Fate Bridge beside the Shalala Student Center early Tuesday morning. Dr. Whitely celebrates her 35th year at the university and 15th as vice president for student affairs. Hunter Crenian // Senior Photographer

They say you have to start somewhere. For Patricia Whitely, the University of Miami’s vice president for student affairs for the past two decades, that meant seven years of scooping ice cream in order to pay for college.

Whitely worked her way through St. John’s University in her home state of New York. Whitely, who described herself as “self-made,” obtained her bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Theory and then her master’s in Student Personnel Services from the University of South Carolina.

It was right after graduate school, in 1982, that Whitely was hired as a residence coordinator. After being promoted to assistant director of residential halls, associate director of residential halls and director of student life, Whitely was chosen in 1997 to serve as the university’s second vice president for student affairs.

Whitely, who was only in her 20s when she started at the university, said it has been the campus diversity, the student body and the constant momentum of campus that has kept her invested in her work at UM.

“I just thought that we were continuing to do cool things, and so there were challenges, and I decided that as long as there were challenges and I felt I could make a difference, that I could make an impact, that it would be a good place for me,” she said.

In her role as the university’s vice president for student affairs, Whitely is responsible for overseeing all matters regarding students, including their assimilation into the university’s environment and their wellbeing. At times, Whitely has been at the head of managing crises, including student deaths, which she called the “hardest part” of her job.

For junior Rick Lin, Whitely exemplified ultimate dedication to the wellbeing of students. Lin began his spring 2017 semester late after his twin brother, UM student David Lin, died in January 2017, following a battle with leukemia. Rick Lin, president of the Council of International Students and Organizations (COISO) said he received a text message from Whitely when he arrived back on campus, asking him if he needed anything.

“Dedication is what makes her stand out,” Lin said. “That situation really stood out to me and really shows that she, even though she’s busy, she can still make time to do what she cares about, which is making sure students at UM are doing well.”

For Whitely, being responsible for a population of more than 16,000 students is a never-ending job, and she’s always running around campus with a jam-packed schedule. In order to maintain the level of efficiency needed to perform her daily tasks, Whitely darts around campus, often avoiding the pleasantries and skipping straight to a warm “What can I do for you?” When she’s not answering emails on the go, she’s in meetings with student organization leaders and administrators or giving interviews. Even on Sundays, Whitely is working.

Whitely’s administrative assistant, Nicole Sanchez, said students might be surprised at how much time Whitely spends working.

April 26, 2017

Reporters

Amanda Herrera

