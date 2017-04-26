Weekend Watch: ‘Death & Harry Houdini,’ Canes Carnival 2017, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sick Puppies Comedy Charity Show, Japanese Spring Festival 2017

“Death & Harry Houdini”

Using dialogue and music, “Death & Harry Houdini” wills the famous magician back to life at the Arsht Center. Starting with his family life and ending with his final magic trick that stunned audiences, the play is known for selling out every time it comes to stage and for its breathtaking magic, beautiful sets and original music. Tickets start at $50.

7:30 p.m. April 27-28; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 29; 4 p.m. April 30. Runs through May 21.

1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-949-6722

Canes Carnival 2017

Celebrate the last day of classes with Hurricane Productions in the annual Canes Carnival. There will be classic carnival rides that twist and spin and other carnival games throughout the day. There will also be a concert featuring Seeb and Slushii starting at 8 p.m. on the Green. The Rat will host ThinkFast Trivia from 4-6 p.m. and if students go to a certain number of events, they can win amazing prizes like a giant plush toy, an HP duffel bag and even a year’s supply of PizzaRev. Food vouchers are available to the first 2,000 students starting at 6 p.m., and attendance is free.

Noon to 11 p.m. April 28

The Rock at University of Miami

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to the AmericanAirlines Arena in what is sure to be a rockin’ concert. Some of their most famous songs include “Californication,” “Can’t Stop,” “Under the Bridge” and “Me and My Friends.” Formed in 1983, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have become a fundamental part of funk rock music, with hit songs produced in every decade since their founding. Tickets start at $155.

8 p.m. April 29

601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

786-777-1000

Sick Puppies Comedy Charity Show

Sick Puppies will bring its comedy to Center Stage Performing Arts to help raise money for Planned Parenthood. Sick Puppies is a comedy company that began in 2012 that specializes in improv and stand-up. Tickets are $20, $15 if bought in advance, and all money donated will go to Planned Parenthood.

9-10:30 p.m. April 29

7200 West Camino Real, Ste. 330, Boca Raton

954-667-7735