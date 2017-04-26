Community, Edge, Food, Music, Theater

Weekend Watch: ‘Death & Harry Houdini,’ Canes Carnival 2017, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sick Puppies Comedy Charity Show, Japanese Spring Festival 2017

“Death & Harry Houdini”

Using dialogue and music, “Death & Harry Houdini” wills the famous magician back to life at the Arsht Center. Starting with his family life and ending with his final magic trick that stunned audiences, the play is known for selling out every time it comes to stage and for its breathtaking magic, beautiful sets and original music. Tickets start at $50.

7:30 p.m. April 27-28; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 29; 4 p.m. April 30. Runs through May 21.

1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-949-6722

Canes Carnival 2017

Celebrate the last day of classes with Hurricane Productions in the annual Canes Carnival. There will be classic carnival rides that twist and spin and other carnival games throughout the day. There will also be a concert featuring Seeb and Slushii starting at 8 p.m. on the Green. The Rat will host ThinkFast Trivia from 4-6 p.m. and if students go to a certain number of events, they can win amazing prizes like a giant plush toy, an HP duffel bag and even a year’s supply of PizzaRev. Food vouchers are available to the first 2,000 students starting at 6 p.m., and attendance is free.

Noon to 11 p.m. April 28

The Rock at University of Miami

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to the AmericanAirlines Arena in what is sure to be a rockin’ concert. Some of their most famous songs include “Californication,” “Can’t Stop,” “Under the Bridge” and “Me and My Friends.” Formed in 1983, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have become a fundamental part of funk rock music, with hit songs produced in every decade since their founding. Tickets start at $155.

8 p.m. April 29

601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

786-777-1000

Sick Puppies Comedy Charity Show

Sick Puppies will bring its comedy to Center Stage Performing Arts to help raise money for Planned Parenthood. Sick Puppies is a comedy company that began in 2012 that specializes in improv and stand-up. Tickets are $20, $15 if bought in advance, and all money donated will go to Planned Parenthood.

9-10:30 p.m. April 29

7200 West Camino Real, Ste. 330, Boca Raton

954-667-7735

April 26, 2017

Reporters

Esther Ponce De Leon


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
FIU rallies by Hurricanes in ninth to claim season series

The night after FIU gave away a game to the University of Miami with a ninth-inning passed ball that ...

UM’s Mark Richt today, word for word, on N’Kosi Perry and QB update

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Allison left the University of Miami football program on Tuesday. ...

Hurricanes rally in ninth to slip by FIU for crucial victory

Closer Frankie Bartow stared into the Panthers’ dugout immediately after fanning the final batter of ...

Former UM quarterback Brad Kaaya headed for the NFL — like it or not

Go ahead. Try telling former University of Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya that his critics say he gets ...

Here’s why Jack Allison chose to leave the Miami Hurricanes

University of Miami redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Allison, who left the Hurricanes football pro ...

Remembering the Holocaust

UM marks Holocaust Remembrance Day with a reading of names and recollections of a survivor. ...

Truths and Answers about the Amazon

A recent paper argues that not only have researchers just scratched the surface of analyzing the Ama ...

Panel Assesses President Trump’s First 100 Days

The period of the first 100 days in office is a telling gauge for a president's full term in th ...

In Her Shoes

UM students, staff and faculty join the worldwide march to end men’s violence against women. ...

Greek Week Raises Over $50,000 for Cerebral Palsy Awareness

Greek Week at the University of Miami is committed to raising money and awareness for United Cerebra ...

@CanesMensTennis Prepares for No. 34 Duke

The University of Miami men's tennis team is set to return to the Rome Tennis Center at Berry C ...

Miami Defeats Boston College

The University of Miami men's tennis team cruised past Boston College, 5-1, to win its first AC ...

Larrañaga Adds Franklin to Canes Hoops Staff

University of Miami Coach Jim Larrañaga has announced the addition of Lamont Franklin as the directo ...

Hurricane Football and the NFL Draft — By The Numbers

The University of Miami football team will look to continue its pipeline to the National Football Le ...

Miami Falls to FIU, 5-4, at Mark Light Field

FIU plated two runs in the top of the ninth to take the lead and held on Wednesday, capturing a 5-4 ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

Searching