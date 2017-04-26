Get to know senior behind Sebastian costume before graduation

Before you see him walk at graduation, get to know more about one of the UM students that brings Miami’s favorite bird – Sebastian the Ibis, that is – to life. The Miami Hurricane interviewed one of the students, a current senior, who wears the mascot costume and discussed his UM experience and future plans with him.

The Miami Hurricane: What are your majors and minors?

Sebastian: My major is marketing, and my minors are history and sports administration.

TMH: How old are you?

S: I’m 22.

TMH: How long have you been Sebastian?





S: Three years.

TMH: What do you plan to do after graduation?

S: Pursue a career in higher education.

TMH: What is a day in the life like for Sebastian?

S: The day in the life as Sebastian is like being a regular student with classes, homework and organizations. But it is all about living a double secret life as Sebastian. You find yourself coming up with new excuses to tell your friends what you are doing, and you are always looking for new places to change around campus without getting seen.

TMH: Does the uniform get uncomfortable, or is it like a second skin by now?

S: Being Sebastian is like having a second personality. It is crucial to embrace the history and who Sebastian is. It becomes easy to take on the role once you realize that no one knows who you are.

TMH: What advice would you give current students?

S: While at UM, try something completely outside of the box and outside of your comfort zone.

TMH: What other extracurriculars have you been involved with?

S: Orientation, Homecoming, Sigma Phi Epsilon and I’m a marketing intern with the athletic department.

TMH: What was your most memorable experience being Sebastian?

S: I had the incredible opportunity to run the football team out of the smoke during the 2016 home FSU game.

TMH: We heard that each Sebastian gets a matching tattoo after graduation. Do you plan to take part in this tradition?

S: Yes, and I have already gotten my Sebastian tattoo.

TMH: What do you think of the Maniac?

S: Maniac is a completely different character than Sebastian because he is not as well-known, but Maniac’s persona truly embraces his name. Maniac provides fans with humor through his wild nature, like streaking across the field at baseball games.

TMH: How do you get hyped before big events?

S: For big events, I like to listen to “Ballin’ Boys,” which is the same song played for touchdowns at home games.

TMH: What’s one thing UM students might not know about our mascot?

S: Sebastian does events all across the country and goes to all the away football games and basketball tournaments.

TMH: What’s your favorite cheer?

S: The C-A-N-E-S spell-out.