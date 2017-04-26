Edge

Get to know senior behind Sebastian costume before graduation

Before you see him walk at graduation, get to know more about one of the UM students that brings Miami’s favorite bird – Sebastian the Ibis, that is – to life. The Miami Hurricane interviewed one of the students, a current senior, who wears the mascot costume and discussed his UM experience and future plans with him.

The Miami Hurricane: What are your majors and minors?

Sebastian: My major is marketing, and my minors are history and sports administration.

TMH: How old are you?

S: I’m 22.

TMH: How long have you been Sebastian?


S: Three years.

TMH: What do you plan to do after graduation?

S: Pursue a career in higher education.

TMH: What is a day in the life like for Sebastian?

S: The day in the life as Sebastian is like being a regular student with classes, homework and organizations. But it is all about living a double secret life as Sebastian. You find yourself coming up with new excuses to tell your friends what you are doing, and you are always looking for new places to change around campus without getting seen.

TMH: Does the uniform get uncomfortable, or is it like a second skin by now?

S: Being Sebastian is like having a second personality. It is crucial to embrace the history and who Sebastian is. It becomes easy to take on the role once you realize that no one knows who you are.

TMH: What advice would you give current students?

S: While at UM, try something completely outside of the box and outside of your comfort zone.

TMH: What other extracurriculars have you been involved with?

S: Orientation, Homecoming, Sigma Phi Epsilon and I’m a marketing intern with the athletic department.

TMH: What was your most memorable experience being Sebastian?

S: I had the incredible opportunity to run the football team out of the smoke during the 2016 home FSU game.

TMH: We heard that each Sebastian gets a matching tattoo after graduation. Do you plan to take part in this tradition?

S: Yes, and I have already gotten my Sebastian tattoo.

TMH: What do you think of the Maniac?

S: Maniac is a completely different character than Sebastian because he is not as well-known, but Maniac’s persona truly embraces his name. Maniac provides fans with humor through his wild nature, like streaking across the field at baseball games.

TMH: How do you get hyped before big events?

S: For big events, I like to listen to “Ballin’ Boys,” which is the same song played for touchdowns at home games.

TMH: What’s one thing UM students might not know about our mascot?

S: Sebastian does events all across the country and goes to all the away football games and basketball tournaments.

TMH: What’s your favorite cheer?

S: The C-A-N-E-S spell-out.

April 26, 2017

Reporters

Alyssa Bolt

Shellie Frai


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
FIU rallies by Hurricanes in ninth to claim season series

The night after FIU gave away a game to the University of Miami with a ninth-inning passed ball that ...

UM’s Mark Richt today, word for word, on N’Kosi Perry and QB update

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Allison left the University of Miami football program on Tuesday. ...

Hurricanes rally in ninth to slip by FIU for crucial victory

Closer Frankie Bartow stared into the Panthers’ dugout immediately after fanning the final batter of ...

Former UM quarterback Brad Kaaya headed for the NFL — like it or not

Go ahead. Try telling former University of Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya that his critics say he gets ...

Here’s why Jack Allison chose to leave the Miami Hurricanes

University of Miami redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Allison, who left the Hurricanes football pro ...

Remembering the Holocaust

UM marks Holocaust Remembrance Day with a reading of names and recollections of a survivor. ...

Truths and Answers about the Amazon

A recent paper argues that not only have researchers just scratched the surface of analyzing the Ama ...

Panel Assesses President Trump’s First 100 Days

The period of the first 100 days in office is a telling gauge for a president's full term in th ...

In Her Shoes

UM students, staff and faculty join the worldwide march to end men’s violence against women. ...

Greek Week Raises Over $50,000 for Cerebral Palsy Awareness

Greek Week at the University of Miami is committed to raising money and awareness for United Cerebra ...

@CanesMensTennis Prepares for No. 34 Duke

The University of Miami men's tennis team is set to return to the Rome Tennis Center at Berry C ...

Miami Defeats Boston College

The University of Miami men's tennis team cruised past Boston College, 5-1, to win its first AC ...

Larrañaga Adds Franklin to Canes Hoops Staff

University of Miami Coach Jim Larrañaga has announced the addition of Lamont Franklin as the directo ...

Hurricane Football and the NFL Draft — By The Numbers

The University of Miami football team will look to continue its pipeline to the National Football Le ...

Miami Falls to FIU, 5-4, at Mark Light Field

FIU plated two runs in the top of the ninth to take the lead and held on Wednesday, capturing a 5-4 ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

Searching