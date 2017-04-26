Opinion

Find your comfort zone, then step outside it

When I first came to UM from my small town in Baltimore, Maryland, it’s safe to say I was a little lost. I was torn between two majors, living independently for the first time and totally unaccustomed to big-city life.

Like all students, I was searching for my role in this large, diverse community. I made friends with my floormates, spent time at Hillel and joined a sorority. But nothing gave me the sense of belonging that I felt when I started working for The Hurricane. Doing what I loved, surrounded by students who share my passion and consistently inspired me, I finally found my place.

At The Hurricane, I was fortunate enough to truly get to know this campus. Sometimes we’re so laser-focused on making it to graduation that we forget to take a moment to appreciate everything UM has to offer. This campus is constantly bustling with activity, from speakers to symposiums to art exhibits to student events and initiatives. Being part of this university community has a value that far exceeds the tuition price tag we love to whine about. Too many people go through college in a self-absorbed bubble without exploring beyond familiar paths.

But that’s the beautiful thing about journalism; it forces you to get out there and immerse yourself in the community. This is more than knowing the best shops and restaurants or understanding how to get around the city without using GPS (which I still struggle to do). It’s about making real relationships with people you never would have met otherwise, expanding your mind and discovering different perspectives.

Even if you’re not a journalist who has to go out and report, learn about this campus on a deeper level. Encourage yourself – or force yourself, if necessary – to step outside your comfort zone. Go see a performance at the Ring Theatre or check out a club that interests you. Take it all in while you can, so when you finally accept that diploma on graduation day, you can feel confident that you made the most of this opportunity. This campus has so much to give, you just have to embrace it.

Julie Harans will graduate with a Bachelor of Science in journalism.


April 26, 2017

Reporters

Julie Harans


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM’s Mark Richt today, word for word, on N’Kosi Perry and QB update

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Allison left the University of Miami football program on Tuesday. ...

Hurricanes rally in ninth to slip by FIU for crucial victory

Closer Frankie Bartow stared into the Panthers’ dugout immediately after fanning the final batter of ...

Former UM quarterback Brad Kaaya headed for the NFL — like it or not

Go ahead. Try telling former University of Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya that his critics say he gets ...

Here’s why Jack Allison chose to leave the Miami Hurricanes

University of Miami redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Allison, who left the Hurricanes football pro ...

Mullins makes his case; More UM help on way and Canes nuggets

A six-pack of UM nuggets on a Tuesday: • UM receiver Dionte Mullins’ final statement this spring - i ...

Truths and Answers about the Amazon

A recent paper argues that not only have researchers just scratched the surface of analyzing the Ama ...

Panel Assesses President Trump’s First 100 Days

The period of the first 100 days in office is a telling gauge for a president's full term in th ...

In Her Shoes

UM students, staff and faculty join the worldwide march to end men’s violence against women. ...

Greek Week Raises Over $50,000 for Cerebral Palsy Awareness

Greek Week at the University of Miami is committed to raising money and awareness for United Cerebra ...

A Question of Why

Carlos Bustamante, a Presidential Distinguished Scholar, kicked off his series of lectures about gen ...

Larrañaga Adds Franklin to Canes Hoops Staff

University of Miami Coach Jim Larrañaga has announced the addition of Lamont Franklin as the directo ...

Miami Basketball ProCanes

HurricaneSports.com caught up with Miami's current hardwood ProCanes. Here's where you can ...

A Trio of Canes in the ITA Rankings

A trio of Canes are represented in the polls, with Lomacki at No. 64 in the ITA Singles rankings and ...

@CanesWTennis Climbs Seven Spots to No. 32

The Miami women's tennis team has continued its rise up the ITA national rankings, checking in ...

Miami Wins Wild Back-and-Forth Affair at FIU, 8-7

Romy Gonzalez scored the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, and Miami held on for an 8-7 win over hos ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

Searching