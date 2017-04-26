Opinion

Carrying forward lessons, memories from behind the lens

At a young age, I learned how to see the world from behind a lens. Somewhere, buried among the old family albums, there is a photo of me with a “Little Tikes” camera in hand – clunky and colorful, unable to actually capture a moment. At 3 years old, I could not imagine that I would someday trade in that block of plastic for a real-life DSLR camera and an adventure in campus photography.

Working at The Miami Hurricane defined my past four years. From Homecoming to International Week, being a member of this organization welcomed me into an array of networks and involvements. A few of my most memorable shots taken while on campus: George Takei, Bill Clinton and Leonardo DiCaprio. I traded spare time on weekends for photo shoots of new restaurants and local businesses. Instead of sitting in the stadium, cheering on our football team with friends, I stood on the sidelines as players ran straight toward me. And you know what? I would not change a single minute of it. I feel so lucky to have been front row for all the excitement.

I grew tremendously in my roles as photographer, assistant photo editor and photo editor. Whether it was communicating with staff or collaborating with fellow editors, I found my voice and learned how to be a leader. There were, of course, many late nights and a few hardships. Those, however, came with plenty of laughs and fond memories. Within the photo department and the paper as a whole, I am tremendously proud of all that we accomplished together.

It is hard coming to terms with what feels like the end of an era. I am sure this makes me no different from most seniors about to graduate. I know the paper will continue, and our new photo editors will undoubtedly produce fantastic content, making this transition a little easier. I will miss my time behind this lens but I will be forever grateful for the experiences I captured, the relationships I forged and the passion I found in photography.

Hallee Meltzer will graduate with a Bachelor of Science in ecosystem science and policy.

April 26, 2017

Reporters

Hallee Meltzer

Hallee Meltzer can be reached at hmeltzer@themiamihurricane.com.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM’s Mark Richt today, word for word, on N’Kosi Perry and QB update

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Allison left the University of Miami football program on Tuesday. ...

Hurricanes rally in ninth to slip by FIU for crucial victory

Closer Frankie Bartow stared into the Panthers’ dugout immediately after fanning the final batter of ...

Former UM quarterback Brad Kaaya headed for the NFL — like it or not

Go ahead. Try telling former University of Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya that his critics say he gets ...

Here’s why Jack Allison chose to leave the Miami Hurricanes

University of Miami redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Allison, who left the Hurricanes football pro ...

Mullins makes his case; More UM help on way and Canes nuggets

A six-pack of UM nuggets on a Tuesday: • UM receiver Dionte Mullins’ final statement this spring - i ...

Truths and Answers about the Amazon

A recent paper argues that not only have researchers just scratched the surface of analyzing the Ama ...

Panel Assesses President Trump’s First 100 Days

The period of the first 100 days in office is a telling gauge for a president's full term in th ...

In Her Shoes

UM students, staff and faculty join the worldwide march to end men’s violence against women. ...

Greek Week Raises Over $50,000 for Cerebral Palsy Awareness

Greek Week at the University of Miami is committed to raising money and awareness for United Cerebra ...

A Question of Why

Carlos Bustamante, a Presidential Distinguished Scholar, kicked off his series of lectures about gen ...

Larrañaga Adds Franklin to Canes Hoops Staff

University of Miami Coach Jim Larrañaga has announced the addition of Lamont Franklin as the directo ...

Miami Basketball ProCanes

HurricaneSports.com caught up with Miami's current hardwood ProCanes. Here's where you can ...

A Trio of Canes in the ITA Rankings

A trio of Canes are represented in the polls, with Lomacki at No. 64 in the ITA Singles rankings and ...

@CanesWTennis Climbs Seven Spots to No. 32

The Miami women's tennis team has continued its rise up the ITA national rankings, checking in ...

Miami Wins Wild Back-and-Forth Affair at FIU, 8-7

Romy Gonzalez scored the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, and Miami held on for an 8-7 win over hos ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

Searching