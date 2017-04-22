Blogs, The View

The View: Telltale signs of finals season, as told by Scandal

It’s mid-April. You ask yourself how next week is the last week of classes. You are suddenly bombarded with projects, papers, presentations and an absurd number of tests. That’s the sign of finals week quickly approaching, and we’re all just wishing we could rewind. The following are some telltale signs that it’s definitely finals season, with some help from the Scandal cast.

You are already in the library 24/7 and finals week is still a week and a half away.

UserssamanthaulinDesktoptumblr_nc9hm32lO81tccwq5o1_250gif

You have three presentations, four essays and two tests in one day. And you’re only taking 15 credits of classes.

UserssamanthaulinDesktoptumblr_omuvyflcKJ1qa50gyo5_250gif

When your professor says to the class that the final is cumulative.

UserssamanthaulinDesktoptumblr_oo29zgAdKS1qdk4doo1_250gif

When you turn in a trash essay three minutes before the deadline, and you’re just proud that you can still feel a pulse.

UserssamanthaulinDesktoptumblr_o2h66kqgje1s0qct9o2_250gif

What you’d rather do during a study session. Actually, you’d rather do anything other than study, and this just seems like the most rational option.

UserssamanthaulinDesktoptumblr_ol3f4ffPcQ1qb4op4o1_500gif

When you and your friend have accepted your fates in a class.

UserssamanthaulinDesktoptumblr_olh9maEiWa1v9hlpxo6_400gif

And then you have to console each other once you realize your GPA is sinking like the Titanic after this semester from hell.

UserssamanthaulinDesktoptumblr_oo26jusRLw1rchmywo5_r1_250gif

When you have a final paper, presentation and test for the intro class everyone told you would be easy.

UserssamanthaulinDesktop635898586819070276-48188124_tumblr_nktkgooZ0c1r9x12go1_500gif

Walking out of a test like…

UserssamanthaulinDesktopDamn-Scandalgif

How you’re going to celebrate your survival on the last day of finals.

UserssamanthaulinDesktops2-1-drink-to-megif

April 22, 2017

Reporters

Samantha Ulin


ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “The View: Telltale signs of finals season, as told by Scandal”

  1. LU says:
    April 23, 2017 at 7:02 PM

    You are so funny, talented, creative, and a brilliant star, words just flow like a beautiful waterfall. If you can come up with the scandel pictorial, you have nothing to worry about!!! LU

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
‘Mike & Mike Show’ gives Miami Hurricanes dramatic 5-4 win over FSU

The Miami Hurricanes are 2-0 when these two things happen: Michael Mediavilla starts, and Michael Bu ...

UM spring scrimmage ends with no clear QB starter and N’Kosi Perry on deck

If Miami Hurricanes fans were hoping to hear that one quarterback charged forward with such authorit ...

Seminoles come through in the clutch and hand Hurricanes a tough loss in series opener

The Florida State Seminoles came through in the clutch. The Miami Hurricanes did not. That pretty mu ...

UM coach Mark Richt wants crisp QB play, then some crispy chicken

The Jerry’s Pizza of Mark Richt’s youth is gone, but Fran’s Chicken Haven — “If the Colonel had our ...

Former UM basketball players: Where Are They Now?

Hey, Hurricane basketball fans, do you ever sit around and wonder whatever happened to Guillermo Dia ...

In Her Shoes

UM students, staff and faculty join the worldwide march to end men’s violence against women. ...

Greek Week Raises Over $50,000 for Cerebral Palsy Awareness

Greek Week at the University of Miami is committed to raising money and awareness for United Cerebra ...

A Question of Why

Carlos Bustamante, a Presidential Distinguished Scholar, kicked off his series of lectures about gen ...

New Medical School Dean Named

Edward Abraham, M.D., has been named Dean of the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Med ...

UM Student Named Truman Scholar

Junior Kristiana Yao is the first named at UM in the last 33 years. ...

Miami Hosts Virginia Tech in Season Finale

The University of Miami men's tennis team is set to play its final match of the regular season ...

Hurdles, Throws and Distance Lead Canes in Texas and Virginia

Ebony Morrison & women's 4x100m won at Baylor, while Gabrielle Hesslau & Sean Grossman ...

Schedule Change to Miami / Florida State Series

Sunday's finale between the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles (April 23) will be pla ...

@CanesWTennis Caps Regular Season at No. 43 UVA

The No. 39 Miami women's tennis team will play its final match of the regular season Sunday at ...

Canes Walk-Off Over FSU 5-4 in 10 Innings

On a night when he connected for a grand slam against archrival Florida State in front of a sold-out ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

Searching