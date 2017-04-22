The View: Telltale signs of finals season, as told by Scandal

It’s mid-April. You ask yourself how next week is the last week of classes. You are suddenly bombarded with projects, papers, presentations and an absurd number of tests. That’s the sign of finals week quickly approaching, and we’re all just wishing we could rewind. The following are some telltale signs that it’s definitely finals season, with some help from the Scandal cast.

You are already in the library 24/7 and finals week is still a week and a half away.

You have three presentations, four essays and two tests in one day. And you’re only taking 15 credits of classes.

When your professor says to the class that the final is cumulative.

When you turn in a trash essay three minutes before the deadline, and you’re just proud that you can still feel a pulse.

What you’d rather do during a study session. Actually, you’d rather do anything other than study, and this just seems like the most rational option.

When you and your friend have accepted your fates in a class.

And then you have to console each other once you realize your GPA is sinking like the Titanic after this semester from hell.

When you have a final paper, presentation and test for the intro class everyone told you would be easy.

Walking out of a test like…

How you’re going to celebrate your survival on the last day of finals.