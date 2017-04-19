Weekend Watch: MIAMI BASH 2017, ‘Aida,’ Comedy Takeover, Party for the Planet, 2017 Taste of Miami

MIAMI BASH 2017

Alex Sensation is bringing some of Latin music’s most popular artists to the AmericanAirlines Arena for MIAMI BASH 2017. Alex Sensation will team up with another DJ, Jammin Johnny Caride, to play mixes with great artists, and guests like Don Omar, J Balvin, Farruko and Gente de Zona will be at the event. Experience the Latin culture Miami is known for. Tickets start at $59.

7 p.m. April 23

AmericanAirlines Arena

601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

786-777-1000

“Aida”

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts will host showings of Elton John and Tim Rice’s Grammy Award-winning musical, “Aida.” Labeled as a “timeless love story,” “Aida” tells the story of Nubian princess Aida and Egyptian princess Amneris and their love of soldier Radames. With music from Elton John and a plot for the ages, “Aida” provides a moving, romantic and exhilarating experience. Tickets are $47-60, but students can purchase tickets for $25 if they order in advance.

7:30 p.m. April 21-22, 2 p.m. April 23. Runs through May 7.

201 SW 5th Ave., Ft. Lauderdale

954-462-0222

Comedy Takeover

Once featured on Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible” as a struggling business, Gigi’s Music Café has taken advice given by the show and improved on its menu, venue and events. As such, it is hosting a Comedy Takeover, with comedians such as Michael Cintron, John Gregory, Hanz Rivero and host May Durand. Admission and drinks are free for the evening, and there will be special deals on the “American food with a twist” menu.

8:30-11:30 p.m. April 21

4385 NW 88th Ave., Sunrise

954-748-9494

Brunch at the Rat ft. EQ Collective

Who said brunch was only for Sundays? This Saturday, the Rathskeller is serving brunch for the first time, and its menu includes avocado toast, croquetas, scrambled egg bowls and sangria. The event is co-hosted by Student Government and will feature student DJ group EQ Collective.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22

UM Rathskeller, 1330 Miller Drive

Party for the Planet

To celebrate Earth Day, Zoo Miami is hosting a Party for the Planet. The two-day event will include activities for animals as well as animal-lovers to teach event-goers about conservation. There will also be an enrichment schedule for members to watch animals, such as lions, chimpanzees and bears, forage. Admission is free for guests who turn in a cell phone as part of the zoo’s ECO-CELL recycling program. Admission into the park costs $21.95 otherwise.

10 a.m. April 22 to 4 p.m. April 23

12400 SW 152nd St., Miami

305-251-0400

2017 Taste of Miami

Hosted by Chef Adrianna Calvo, Taste of Miami brings delicious food from Miami to the table. There will be samples from local Miami restaurants, a selection of craft beers and cooking competitions. The event takes place at Marlins Park and is for guests over the age of 21. General admission costs $75.

7-11 p.m. April 21

501 Marlins Way, Miami

305-480-2550