News briefs

Hug the Lake 2017

When: 12 p.m. April 21

Where: Lake Osceola, Lakeside Patio

In honor of Earth Day, UMiami Random Acts of Kindness, a student organization aimed at spreading positivity across campus, will be hosting a daylong event during which students can learn about protecting the environment. Students will be able to “hug” the lake while interlocking arms with one another. The event will feature an art exhibit, prize ceremony and concert, featuring the students from the Frost School of Music.

March for Science Miami

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22

Where: Museum Park, 1075 Biscayne Blvd.

Following in the footsteps of the Women’s March, the March for Science will take place on Earth Day to advocate for the scientific community and raise awareness about policies that affect tax-funded scientific research. The event will begin with a rally and march at 11 a.m. at Museum Park, and a science expo will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. at Stephen P. Clark Government Center. Museum Park is accessible by taking the Metrorail to Government Center and boarding the Omni Loop Metromover. Visit sciencemarchmiami.org for more information.

April 19, 2017

Amanda Herrera


