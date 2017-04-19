Baseball, Sports

Hurricanes score five runs in third inning to defeat FAU Owls 8-2

The Miami Hurricanes had a breakout game offensively and glided to an 8-2 win over the Florida Atlantic Owls April 19.

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; text-align: justify; text-indent: 18.0px; font: 9.0px Helvetica}
span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

A five-run explosion in the third inning sealed the deal for the Canes, while starting pitcher Evan McKendry provided six stellar innings on the mound.

Miami batted through the lineup in the third, as second baseman Romy Gonzalez doubled to lead off the inning at Mark Light Field.

UM Coach Jim Morris offered a bit of sage advice on batting around the lineup in a single inning.

“Oh it’s fun,” Morris said. “I found a long time ago that it’s a lot more fun when you score runs and you win, and our guys had fun today, and so did I.”

Between Gonzalez’s two plate appearances, there was an Edgar Michelangeli bunt-single and a Christopher Barr walk that loaded the bases. Gonzalez tagged up to score when right-fielder Michael Burns flied out to center field.

Hurricanes catcher Joe Gomez walked in the following at-bat to reload the bases before shortstop Randy Batista doubled home Michelangeli and Barr. Earlier in the at-bat, Batista missed a grand slam by mere feet down the right-field foul line. His first-inning single ensured he reached base safely for the 16th-straight game.

For Morris, it all starts with Batista.

“I think he’s the most important guy we want getting on base,” Morris said. “You got to get on base to give the guys in the middle of the lineup a chance to score.”

Morris heaped more praise on Batista, saying he is the “ideal” lead-off batter because of his ability to take pitches and get on base.

The third inning continued when left-fielder James Davison was plunked by FAU reliever Nick Prather. Center-fielder Carl Chester took advantage of the prolonged inning with a single through the first and second-base hole, which plated Batista and Gomez – the fourth and fifth runs of the inning.

After the Hurricanes got off to an early lead, the Owls quickly tied the score in the top of the second when Stephen Kerr homered to left-center field. Miami regained the advantage in the bottom half of the inning.

FAU’s only other run came in the top of the sixth after a sacrifice fly to center field.

Pitching mid week in place of Gregory Veliz, McKendry (3-1) had a career outing. His six strikeouts tied a career high, and his six innings-pitched made for his longest outing of the year. McKendry retired the side in order in the third and fourth innings.

With the win, the Canes have completed the season sweep against the Owls. This comes after already claiming the season series with a pair of wins in March.

Relievers Keven Pimentel and Albert Maury Jr. combined to pitch the last three innings to finish out the contest.

While Miami has been playing sub-.500 ball for just under two months now, Morris maintained that his players are battling through the season.

“I think our guys have played hard,” Morris said. “A lot of things have gone wrong for us, so we haven’t had a lot of breaks. So to stay positive and to understand that it’s not over until it’s over [is important]. Our RPI can get better, and we just got to keep battling everyday and get in the ACC Tournament. [We need to] make a great run in that tournament and let the marbles fall where they fall.”

Miami (18-19, 9-9 ACC) will begin a three-game weekend series against ACC rival Florida State (24-15, 9-9 ACC) 7 p.m. Friday at Mark Light Field.

April 19, 2017

Authors


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Freshman McKendry powers Hurricanes to season sweep of FAU

Making his first start on the mound in more than a month, freshman Evan McKendry delivered six stron ...

Nine Hurricane greats inducted into the UM Sports Hall of Fame

Joaquin Gonzalez’s smile couldn’t have been any broader Tuesday when the former University of Miami ...

UM tailback Mark Walton, on a ‘blocking diet,’ wants a few carries

University of Miami’s most accomplished running back is on a “blocking diet,’’ and he sounds a lot l ...

UM quarterback Jack Allison back throwing during individual drills

Hard to believe there are only two University of Miami football spring practice sessions remaining a ...

UM baseball’s 44-year NCAA-record streak in jeopardy

The last time the University of Miami baseball team failed to qualify for the NCAA tournament, the V ...

A Question of Why

Carlos Bustamante, a Presidential Distinguished Scholar, kicked off his series of lectures about gen ...

New Medical School Dean Named

Edward Abraham, M.D., has been named Dean of the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Med ...

UM Student Named Truman Scholar

Junior Kristiana Yao is the first named at UM in the last 33 years. ...

Annual Juried Student Art Show

The 2017 exhibition, at the University’s art gallery in Wynwood, features multiple mediums and showc ...

Showing Our Colors for Pride

The University of Miami is celebrating Campus Pride Month with a colorful collection of events throu ...

One Foot in Front of Another

Miami men's tennis shows their support for Luke Siegel and his family. ...

2017 UM Sports Hall of Fame Banquet Images

Have a look at many of the best images from the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame's 2017 ...

Nine Hurricanes Inducted Into UM Sports Hall of Fame

The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame held its 49th Annual Induction Banquet Tuesday night at ...

Four Hurricanes Named to All-ACC Academic Team

Four Miami Hurricanes swimming & diving student-athletes were among those selected to the All-AC ...

Batista, McKendry Lift Miami to Season Sweep of FAU

Making his first start on the mound in more than a month, freshman Evan McKendry delivered six stron ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

Searching