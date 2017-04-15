Letters to the Editor, Opinion

Letter to the Editor: More to museums than boring myth

I was delighted to read about Ms. Paquette’s positive experience at the Lowe last Thursday (Lowe After Hours combines social justice, carbs at Feminist Pizza Party 4.0). I will confess, however, to being disappointed by her lead (“Let’s face it, a trip to the art museum reminds most of us of dull elementary school field trips during which we counted the minutes until lunch.”) As the Lowe’s Director and Chief Curator, I think it’s important to debunk the myth of art museums as musty, old and boring. Right now at the Lowe, for example, you can enjoy works by some of the world’s most important contemporary artists, including Jackson Pollock and Andy Warhol. You can also see Renaissance masterpieces on loan from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, masterworks from Asia and Africa, an entire wing devoted to stunning works of 20th- and 21st-century glass art, and remarkable photographs of Black male Dandies from across the globe.

The art we have on view, whether part of our permanent collection or featured in the dozen or so temporary exhibitions we mount each year, is accompanied by a dynamic range of programs. This includes our monthly Lowe After Hours, which is designed with students in mind and features refreshments, music, and opportunities to explore our galleries at your own pace. We have a full calendar of events for all to enjoy so I invite you to explore our website and, most importantly, to experience the Lowe for yourself. In particular, I welcome you to the upcoming opening of our new student-curated exhibition, Fish Tales: Stories and Legends from the Deep, next Thursday, April 21, 7-9 pm (as with all of openings and major events, refreshments will be served.) I guarantee your visit will not be dull and you will definitely not be counting the minutes to lunch!

Sincerely,

Dr. Jill Deupi

Jill Deupi, J.D., Ph.D.
Beaux Arts Director and Chief Curator, Lowe Art Museum
University of Miami

April 15, 2017

Authors


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Defense crushes and rolls again in UM spring scrimmage No. 2

The University of Miami defense crushed and rolled again on Saturday in the Hurricanes’ second sprin ...

Second UM football spring scrimmage Saturday amps up urgency

Scrimmage No. 2 is almost here. The battle for first-team status going into fall camp continues Satu ...

UM QB race narrowing, with Evan Shirreffs, Malik Rosier praised

Judging by coach and player talk, not to mention folks who have witnessed practices and the scrimmag ...

Shirreffs, Rosier make push for starting job; nuggets from Manny Diaz

A bunch of UM football tidbits from Thursday, with only four practices (including two scrimmages) re ...

Draft insiders project Dolphins’ pick at 22, talk Njoku, Tunsil and CB vs. DE in Round 1

This much is known: The Dolphins will take an edge rusher early in the draft. They’re also going to ...

UM Student Named Truman Scholar

Junior Kristiana Yao, who has interned at the White House and the Senate Finance Committee, was rece ...

New Medical School Dean Named

Edward Abraham, M.D., has been named Dean of the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Med ...

Annual Juried Student Art Show

The 2017 exhibition, at the University’s art gallery in Wynwood, features multiple mediums and showc ...

Showing Our Colors for Pride

The University of Miami is celebrating Campus Pride Month with a colorful collection of events throu ...

Population Geneticist Shares His Knowledge

Carlos D. Bustamante begins his tenure as a University of Miami Distinguished Presidential Scholar w ...

Walker and Gak Shine in Brooklyn

University of Miami men's basketball signees Lonnie Walker IV and Deng Gak turned heads Friday ...

Miami Drops Road Match Against NC State, 5-2

The University of Miami men's tennis team fell on the road, 5-2, against North Carolina State F ...

Herrera, Dorman Qualify for FINA World Championships

Miami divers completed a successful weekend at the 2017 USA Diving Synchronized Trials, with two cli ...

@HurricanesGolf Tied For Fifth at the #ACCWGolf Championship

The No. 19-ranked University of Miami women's golf team is tied for fifth after two rounds of p ...

@CanesWTennis Rallies to Beat No. 46 Clemson, 4-3

The No. 45 Miami women's tennis team stormed back for a 4-3 win against No. 46 Clemson after dr ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

Searching