Letter to the Editor: More to museums than boring myth

I was delighted to read about Ms. Paquette’s positive experience at the Lowe last Thursday (Lowe After Hours combines social justice, carbs at Feminist Pizza Party 4.0). I will confess, however, to being disappointed by her lead (“Let’s face it, a trip to the art museum reminds most of us of dull elementary school field trips during which we counted the minutes until lunch.”) As the Lowe’s Director and Chief Curator, I think it’s important to debunk the myth of art museums as musty, old and boring. Right now at the Lowe, for example, you can enjoy works by some of the world’s most important contemporary artists, including Jackson Pollock and Andy Warhol. You can also see Renaissance masterpieces on loan from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, masterworks from Asia and Africa, an entire wing devoted to stunning works of 20th- and 21st-century glass art, and remarkable photographs of Black male Dandies from across the globe.

The art we have on view, whether part of our permanent collection or featured in the dozen or so temporary exhibitions we mount each year, is accompanied by a dynamic range of programs. This includes our monthly Lowe After Hours, which is designed with students in mind and features refreshments, music, and opportunities to explore our galleries at your own pace. We have a full calendar of events for all to enjoy so I invite you to explore our website and, most importantly, to experience the Lowe for yourself. In particular, I welcome you to the upcoming opening of our new student-curated exhibition, Fish Tales: Stories and Legends from the Deep, next Thursday, April 21, 7-9 pm (as with all of openings and major events, refreshments will be served.) I guarantee your visit will not be dull and you will definitely not be counting the minutes to lunch!

Sincerely,

Dr. Jill Deupi

Jill Deupi, J.D., Ph.D.

Beaux Arts Director and Chief Curator, Lowe Art Museum

University of Miami