Around the Web
UM quarterback race narrowing, with Evan Shirreffs earning praise

Judging by coach and player talk, not to mention folks who have witnessed practices and the scrimmag ...

Draft insiders project Dolphins’ pick at 22, talk Njoku, Tunsil and CB vs. DE in Round 1

This much is known: The Dolphins will take an edge rusher early in the draft. They’re also going to ...

UM linebacker Shaq Quarterman said full contact helps everyone

If it means tackling his own quarterback or going to sleep earlier, whatever it takes to be great is ...

UM’s Richt on QB contact: ‘I don’t ever want a guy getting hurt.’

University of Miami football coach Mark Richt didn’t say Tuesday whether he’ll allow his defense in ...

UM’s issues at running back continue; Hurricanes notes

A six-pack of UM football notes as the Canes enter the final two weeks of spring practice: • UM rema ...

New Medical School Dean Named

Edward Abraham, M.D., has been named Dean of the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Med ...

Annual Juried Student Art Show

The 2017 exhibition, at the University’s art gallery in Wynwood, features multiple mediums and showc ...

Showing Our Colors for Pride

The University of Miami is celebrating Campus Pride Month with a colorful collection of events throu ...

Trainers Transform Lives

Whether looking to enhance strength, endurance, or quality of life, Herbert Wellness Center trainers ...

UM Recognized for Voter Engagement by Campus Vote Project and NASPA

The University of Miami joins the ranks as one of 83 campuses in 23 states named “Voter-Friendly.” ...

ProCanes in the NBA Playoffs

Two University of Miami graduates will take the stage in the 2017 NBA Playoffs as James Jones comple ...

@CanesWTennis Returns Home to Host No. 46 Clemson

Following five consecutive road matches, the No. 45 Miami women's tennis team will be back in a ...

Reed Scores 12 Points on Opening Day at PIT

University of Miami guard Davon Reed will play in the 65th annual Portsmouth Invitational Tournament ...

@HurricanesGolf Opens ACC Championship Play on Thursday

The No. 19-ranked University of Miami women's golf team will take aim at the 2017 Atlantic Coas ...

Baseball Ends Homestand with 5-4 Loss to FGCU

The Hurricanes closed a season-long homestand on a disappointing note Wednesday, dropping a midweek ...

About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

