Opinion

O’Reilly, Pepsi advertisements show range of corporate morality

This was an interesting week for corporate advertisers. The best and worst of the role they play in the public discourse was on full display. As public uproar emerged after Bill O’ Reilly was exposed as a misogynist sexual harasser, dozens of companies announced they would no longer be advertising on his show. Pepsi, on the other hand, put out a commercial that portrays Kendall Jenner essentially using a can of Pepsi to solve race-related issues in America. In the commercial, Jenner leads a social protest against an aggressive-looking police force. She then easily solves the violence by handing a police officer a can of Pepsi.

Pepsi was attempting to piggyback on the public support for a popular social issue to boost its reputation as a socially conscious company. However, by capitalizing on this activism, Pepsi marginalized the Black Lives Matter Movement.

With the Bill O’ Reilly backlash, corporate advertisers used their clout to fight for justice. They showed Fox News that there would be financial consequences if his shows continued to air on the network.

This provides a perspective to understand why Pepsi failed, beyond the obviously tone-deaf aspect of the commercial. Pepsi did not take a meaningful stance on a social issue. Rather, they tried to insert Pepsi into a social issue for profit. Pepsi thought it could pull one over the American people by making it seem as if the company was marching side-by-side with the Black Lives Matter movement. Pepsi merely used Black Lives Matter and other activist marches to sell soda. It is clear that Pepsi did not genuinely care about the underlying social issues at play but instead attempted to trivialize, commercialize and profit off of the recent protests.

The corporate advertisers who pulled out from the O’Reilly show understood this. They didn’t try to make their action seem as if it was anything more than a public relations stunt. In fact, the specific companies that did so received minimal media attention. If O’ Reilly does get taken off the air, these individual advertisers will receive little credit compared to the movement at large.

Despite the lack of public attention, their actions did have significant impact. As the profits from the O’ Reilly show decrease, the brass at Fox News will face tough decisions between ideological backing for O’ Reilly and profit motives.

Corporate advertisers should be honest with the public. We know their main priority is profit, but having a social consciousness in the periphery is a realistic endeavor. No one likes when they try to make a whole ad campaign out of a social issue. However, small actions such as pulling an ad from a sexual harasser’s broadcasts can be effective, even if it isn’t the loudest horn to toot.

Ryan Steinberg is a freshman majoring in political science.


April 12, 2017

Authors

Ryan Steinberg


ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “O’Reilly, Pepsi advertisements show range of corporate morality”

  1. Kayla Foster says:
    April 13, 2017 at 12:31 AM

    Pepsi should have tried to make light such a prominent issue that people have died fight for. What baffles me is how many people at Pepsi saw the finished commercial and did not think that this would backfire.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM linebacker Shaq Quarterman said full contact helps everyone

If it means tackling his own quarterback or going to sleep earlier, whatever it takes to be great is ...

UM’s Richt on QB contact: ‘I don’t ever want a guy getting hurt.’

University of Miami football coach Mark Richt didn’t say Tuesday whether he’ll allow his defense in ...

UM’s issues at running back continue; Hurricanes notes

A six-pack of UM football notes as the Canes enter the final two weeks of spring practice: • UM rema ...

UM women’s hoops coach Katie Meier rewarded with contract extension

University of Miami women’s basketball coach Katie Meier, among the school’s most popular and succes ...

UM's three-run, walk-off blast in ninth lifts Canes over Duke

There was magic in the air Saturday night at Mark Light Field. A three-run, walk-off home run by sen ...

Annual Juried Student Art Show

The 2017 exhibition, at the University’s art gallery in Wynwood, features multiple mediums and showc ...

Showing Our Colors for Pride

The University of Miami is celebrating Campus Pride Month with a colorful collection of events throu ...

Trainers Transform Lives

Whether looking to enhance strength, endurance, or quality of life, Herbert Wellness Center trainers ...

UM Recognized for Voter Engagement by Campus Vote Project and NASPA

The University of Miami joins the ranks as one of 83 campuses in 23 states named “Voter-Friendly.” ...

University of Miami to Begin Phase 2 Zika Vaccine Trial

Multi-site study will evaluate NIH’s experimental DNA vaccine. ...

Shakima Wimbley Wins ACC Performer of the Week

Shakima Wimbley was named the ACC Women's Track Performer of the Week for the fourth time in 20 ...

Lomacki, Flores and Andrews Rise in the ITA Rankings

Miami junior Piotr Lomacki rose five spots in the latest ITA singles rankings, while seniors Max And ...

First Varsity Eight Named ACC Crew of the Week

Miami's First Varsity Eight Rowing crew was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Crew of the Wee ...

Photo Gallery: Hurricane Alumni Invitational

Check out some of the best shots from Senior Day at The U! ...

Reed to Play at Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

University of Miami guard Davon Reed will play in the 65th annual Portsmouth Invitational Tournament ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

Searching