Dr. Edward Abraham named new dean of Miller School of Medicine

University of Miami President Julio Frenk announced in an email on Wednesday that Dr. Edward Abraham will be the new dean of the Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine. Abraham will start the position of chief academic officer and physician executive of the University of Miami Medical Group on July 1, taking over from interim Dean Laurence Gardner.

Abraham served as dean of Wake Forest School of Medicine in North Carolina for the past six years. Prior to that, he was chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham for five years and spent 13 years at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, where he was the head of the Division of Pulmonary Sciences and Critical Care Medicine and vice chair of the Department of Medicine.

He is a renowned pulmonary medicine and critical care physician and scientist, and has taken on ambitious projects at his other institutions, such as the development of a new compensation plan for faculty at Wake Forest and the opening of a new medical education facility. Abraham has also published more than 350 original research papers.

He received his undergraduate and medical degrees from Stanford University and trained in internal and critical care medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, where he later had his first faculty position.