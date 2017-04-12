Club basketball player transitions from college athlete to law school student

The Division I basketball team is not the only team with standout talent at the University of Miami.

Mukiya Post, a 25-year-old member of UM’s club basketball team, once played for Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec.

Born in Victoria, British Columbia, the Jamaican-Canadian found his way around before receiving a scholarship to attend Miami’s law school, where he is now in his first year.

Post’s childhood was split between Western Canada and the Caribbean. He then briefly attended Champlain College in Vermont and Bishop’s University in Quebec before settling on Concordia, where he was the team’s starting shooting guard for two years.

“I got some of my greatest memories [playing at Concordia],” Post said.

After graduating from Concordia in 2015, Post had a difficult decision to make. He could try to become a professional basketball player or choose to follow a different path.

“I was at a fork in the road in life – in terms of pursuing basketball or pursuing law school,” Post said. “And I chose law school.”

Post said he plans to look for a job in sports law so that he can work with athletes. He said he is interested in possibly dealing with criminal defense or personal injury cases. One thing is certain: Post is serious about his academics.

“He’s a pretty studious guy,” said Santi Guerra, one of Post’s roommates at UM. “He’s always doing something.”

Post’s 6-foot-4 frame can be intimidating. But the former varsity athlete is living proof not to judge a book by its cover. One of his high school passions, a dance performance class, was not one in which he used his size to his advantage.

“I think most people wouldn’t expect me to do [that],” Post said. “It’s kind of embarrassing.”

As much as Post loved playing for the basketball team during his time as an undergraduate, it was far from easy.

“It was definitely tough trying to balance everything, in terms of school and basketball, and I was working a little bit, too,” Post said. “But I really, really enjoyed it.”

However, even as he turns his focus toward his academic success, Post – whose teammates refer to him simply as “Muk” – stays true to his basketball roots.

“He loves basketball, and he realizes that it’s what has gotten him here,” Guerra said.

Post keeps a balance between schoolwork and extracurricular activities, something that many law students struggle to do, Guerra said.

“Sometimes, I look back and I think, maybe I could’ve pursued sports a little more,” he said. “But I’m happy where I’m at now.”