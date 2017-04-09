Baseball, Sports

Miami shuts out Duke in 7-0 victory to take series win

Coming off its most dramatic win of the season, the University of Miami continued that momentum into the second game of the series against Duke.

On Saturday, a Hurricane offense that had struggled all season found its groove in the late innings, coming back from a 7-0 deficit to win.

It did not take that long for the Hurricanes to find their rhythm on Sunday, shutting out the Blue Devils in a 7-0 victory at Mark Light Field to take the series.

Miami (15-16, 7-7 ACC) jumped on Duke starting pitcher Adam Laskey right from the get-go, scoring three runs before Laskey even recorded an out. He was only able to record one out before being pulled from the contest.

“We played well as a team, we pitched well and got some big hits.” Coach Jim Morris said. “We hoped last night would be a kick starter for us, and we came out today from BP onwards with energy.”

Led by junior outfielder Carl Chester, who was 2-5 with a home run and four RBIs, the Canes collected nine hits. They scored all seven of their runs in two innings, recording four in the first and adding three more in the fifth. Chester’s home run opened up the scoring in the bottom of the first, and junior outfielder Hunter Tackett added an RBI-single later in the inning.

In the seventh, Miami opened the inning with two-straight walks by Tackett and first baseman Christopher Barr. Later, designated hitter Randy Batista would drive in Tackett, and James Davison’s sacrifice bunt would score Barr. Chester acquired his fourth RBI on a single that drove in Batista.

With the Hurricanes offense rolling, UM starting pitcher Jeb Bargfeldt didn’t have much to worry about on the mound.

Bargfeldt (3-2) scattered six Duke hits over five innings, without giving up a run. He struck out three. With the impressive performance, he drops his ERA to 1.88 on the season.

Meanwhile, Laskey lasted just 1/3 of an inning after giving up four runs on three hits, along with two walks and no strikeouts.

“Certainly didn’t have great stuff, but I felt like if I challenge them and they put the ball in play, the defense behind me is going to make the play,” Bargfeldt said. “You have to give a lot of credit to the defense. They made a lot of big plays.”

Miami’s bullpen pitched a flawless four innings. Keven Pimentel, Andrew Cabezas and Frankie Bartow combined to strike out four and give up just four hits. Bartow finished with a strikeout to give the Canes the win.

Duke (16-17, 5-8 ACC) didn’t have many opportunities to score. Its best chance came in the third inning when it had the bases loaded with two outs. Bargfeldt was able to get Blue Devils designated hitter Peter Zyla to strike out to end the inning.

Miami finishes its series against Duke 7 p.m. Monday night at Mark Light Field. It will be Michael Mediavilla on the mound for the Hurricanes as they look for their first ACC-series sweep of the year.

April 9, 2017

Authors

Matt Walter


