Books, Community, Edge, Food

Lowe After Hours combines social justice, carbs at Feminist Pizza Party 4.0

Let’s face it, a trip to the art museum reminds most of us of dull elementary school field trips during which we counted the minutes until lunch. But what if visiting the museum included pizza, cocktails, a DJ and making art, all with a side of social justice? On April 6, visitors at the Lowe got a taste of a different kind of art experience at the Feminist Pizza Party 4.0.

The pizza party was one of the Lowe After Hours events, which take place on the first Thursday of each month. Past events have included guided tours of the museum, original monologues based on selected pieces and live music. This month, EXILE Books, a not-for-profit pop-up Miami bookstore, which has been in residency at the Lowe since October, hosted a radical zine workshop as the centerpiece of the event.

Event-goers engaged in conversation about feminism in art history, purchased locally-made zines and made their own collage art slices for an Intersectional Pizza Pie, which will be archived in UM’s Special Collections.

Madelyn Paquette // Contributing Photographer

“For every project and residency we take on, we like to circulate local artists work and help them get their voices across,” explained EXILE Books employee Elia Khalaf. “An event like this empowers everybody to craft their own thing.”

EXILE’s residency at the Lowe focuses on the theme of “The ID Project,” centering on identity and representation as expressed through art. Feminist Pizza Party 4.0 was an introduction to the project that EXILE hopes will serve as outreach to students interested in these issues.

“We’re trying to one raise awareness that the Zine Fair will be happening on the UM campus on April 22, engage students on a more direct level and also get people excited about the DIY publications, small print press and local artists,” said EXILE Books employee Sara Darling.

EXILE has been hosting Feminist Pizza Parties since 2015. The April 6 party was the fourth event, hence the “4.0.”

“I started it with my friend Lauren Monzon,” said Sue Montoya, one of the creators of Feminist Pizza Parties. “One day we were having pizza with the EXILE women and we were talking about feminism, and we came up with this idea ‘What if we had a feminist pizza party? Wouldn’t it be great if we could change the conversation?’”

With pizza and scissors in hand, students, Lowe members and community members expressed themselves through art and conversation.

To keep up with EXILE Books, head to Miami Zine Fair 2017, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22 at the Lowe as a part of O, Miami Poetry Festival.

April 8, 2017

Authors

Madelyn Paquette


You may also like

Wynwood exhibition showcases fine arts program
Dear World exhibit captures struggles and triumphs of UM community
Exhibit shows medicine through artistic lens

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM quarterbacks pummeled by defense in Hurricanes’ spring scrimmage

University of Miami football coach Mark Richt did not “chicken out,’’ like he thought he might Satur ...

UM’s first spring scrimmage is Saturday. Will the quarterbacks be sacked?

The first University of Miami spring scrimmage is gearing up for Saturday morning at Greentree Field ...

UM’s Mark Walton: focused, fierce, excelling amid family struggles

Earlier this spring, University of Miami football coach Mark Richt called starting tailback Mark Wal ...

Groundbreaking set: Mark Richt among 60 former UM players to donate $1.65 million

Mark Richt’s emotive post Thursday afternoon on Twitter was not because a star football player had c ...

Miami Hurricanes baseball dominates St. Thomas 14-2

The University of Miami scored five runs in the fourth inning to take a lead it never relinquished, ...

Trainers Transform Lives

Whether looking to enhance strength, endurance, or quality of life, Herbert Wellness Center trainers ...

UM Recognized for Voter Engagement by Campus Vote Project and NASPA

The University of Miami joins the ranks as one of 83 campuses in 23 states named “Voter-Friendly.” ...

University of Miami to Begin Phase 2 Zika Vaccine Trial

Multi-site study will evaluate NIH’s experimental DNA vaccine. ...

Opening Doors for UM’s Newest Canes

Housing and Residential Life’s program for freshmen residents ensures first-year students immediatel ...

A Winning Team

A new scholarship provided by Payless ShoeSource enables a student from the Caribbean to attend UM. ...

Miami Shuts Out Boston College

The University of Miami men's tennis team blanked Boston College, 7-0, to win its first ACC mat ...

Hurricane Magazine - April

Check out the April edition of Hurricane Magazine. ...

Mangum Sets UM Record at Hurricane Alumni Invitational

Carlos Mangum made the most of his final opportunity to compete at Cobb Stadium as a member of the U ...

Miami Tops UL, Yaroshuk-Tews Takes 5th on ACC List

The No. 42 Miami women's tennis team recorded a 5-2 victory at Louisville Friday evening, givin ...

Committed to Service

During spring break of 2017, Jamie Brunworth and Hannah Marwede of the Miami soccer team embarked on ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

Searching