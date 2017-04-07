Opinion

UM football should set realistic goals, continue on upward path

College football season has been over for a while now, and I know we’re all suffering. As we inch closer to the start of the season, here are a few thoughts to hold you over.

We have reached the glorious part of the offseason known as spring football. For those of you who don’t know, spring football is basically the return to practice in preparation for the upcoming season. All things must be considered in a vacuum because we can’t be sure how we compare to other teams; only our own guys who scrimmage against each other.

Though some freshman players have enrolled early, we can only guess at the difference the newcomers will make. Nevertheless, we get very excited about this spring football phenomenon. Normally, spring football includes a so-called “spring game,” which is essentially a glorified scrimmage, but this event will not be happening this year for a variety of reasons – one of which was obviously to crush my hopes and dreams.

The NFL draft is quickly approaching, so we can continue to follow our beloved Canes as they make names for themselves on a national stage. We can also hope our hometown teams draft a former Cane.

This football season, we play FSU on the road and Notre Dame at home. We’re poised to have a great season as Head Coach Mark Richt and his staff continue to mold our players into beasts. We should set attainable goals for ourselves – don’t expect a National Championship this season. We need to work on winning the Coastal division before we set our sights even higher, and I think this is the season we clinch the division.

This will be my last football season as an undergraduate. As I sit here wondering where the time has gone, I’m reminded of the role the football program played in my decision to come to UM. I grew up a Hurricanes fan and couldn’t see myself cheering for any other team on Saturdays. Though it’s been a while since the Hurricanes have played at a high level consistently, and I’ve heard people falsely proclaim that “The U Is Back” more times than I care to admit, my main hope for this season is that we continue the return to greatness. I will always be proud of this football program, what we’ve accomplished in the past, and what is left for us to accomplish in the future.

Dana McGeehan is a junior majoring in history and media management.

April 7, 2017

Authors

Dana McGeehan


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM’s Mark Walton: focused, fierce, excelling amid family struggles

Earlier this spring, University of Miami football coach Mark Richt called starting tailback Mark Wal ...

Groundbreaking set: Mark Richt among 60 former UM players to donate $1.65 million

Mark Richt’s emotive post Thursday afternoon on Twitter was not because a star football player had c ...

Miami Hurricanes baseball dominates St. Thomas 14-2

The University of Miami scored five runs in the fourth inning to take a lead it never relinquished, ...

What we’re hearing from UM spring practice, nearly halfway through

Ten nuggets we’re hearing from UM’s closed spring football practices, which are about halfway comple ...

Larrañaga: Bruce Brown, Lonnie Walker may bolt to NBA after next season

University of Miami basketball coach Jim Larrañaga met with the media for his post-season wrap on We ...

University of Miami to Begin Phase 2 Zika Vaccine Trial

Multi-site study will evaluate NIH’s experimental DNA vaccine. ...

Opening Doors for UM’s Newest Canes

Housing and Residential Life’s program for freshmen residents ensures first-year students immediatel ...

A Winning Team

A new scholarship provided by Payless ShoeSource enables a student from the Caribbean to attend UM. ...

Greg Norman and Alex Rodriguez Offer Tips for Success at UM Sport Industry Conference

More than 250 participants met at the UM Fieldhouse at the Watsco Center to learn more from industry ...

CHAMPION! Dinsmore Wins Platform at NCAA Championships

Redshirt freshman diver David Dinsmore won the NCAA national championship in the men’s 10-meter plat ...

Hurricane Magazine - April

Check out the April edition of Hurricane Magazine. ...

Committed to Service

During spring break of 2017, Jamie Brunworth and Hannah Marwede of the Miami soccer team embarked on ...

@CanesWBB Season Banquet Set for May 1

The University of Miami women's basketball team will hold its annual team banquet May 1 at 6 p. ...

Miami to Host Boston College and Notre Dame

Miami returns to the Neil Schiff Tennis Center for a pair of conference matches against unranked opp ...

@CanesTrack Hosting Hurricane Alumni Invitational

The University of Miami track and field team will honor 15 seniors and welcome back Canes stars of t ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

Searching