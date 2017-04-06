Community, Edge, Food, Music, Television, Theater

Weekend Watch: Jersey Boys, Tortuga Music Festival, The Price is Right Live, Miami FC, Spring Garden Festival

Jersey Boys

This weekend at the Arsht Center, watch the making of musical history as four kids from New Jersey form one of the most iconic groups of the ’60s and ’70s. “Jersey Boys” follows Frankie Valli, Bob Guadio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi as they discover themselves and their sound, eventually becoming one of the greatest and most eclectic groups in the industry: The Four Seasons. With fame, however, the band members need to decide what they want and if they should even stay together. $20 UTIX tickets are available for the April 6 performance. Tickets for the other days start at $29.

8 p.m. April 6-8, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 9

1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-949-6722

 

Tortuga Music Festival

Tortuga Music Festival is a three-day event in which country, rock and roots music artists bring their craft to the beaches of Ft. Lauderdale. The festival works in conjunction with the Rock The Ocean Foundation to raise awareness for ocean conservation. This year, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Kenny Chesney are headlining the music festival. One-day general admission tickets cost $99 each.

April 7-9

Ft. Lauderdale Beach Park, Ft. Lauderdale

 

The Price is Right Live

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts presents the hit game show “The Price is Right Live!” In this interactive show, event-goers will get the chance to be part of one of the greatest game shows of a generation. People who are chosen to play some of the games will get the chance to win appliances, cars, and, of course, money. Even if not chosen, audience members can vicariously experience the strong emotions and try to help the players. Tickets start at $42.40.

7:30 p.m. April 6

2855 Coral Springs Dr., Coral Springs

954-344-5990

 

Miami FC

Watch soccer rivals Miami FC and New York Cosmos compete at FIU Stadium. The two teams played each other twice last year, in which Miami FC first lost in a close game and were then defeated 0-4. Since then, Miami FC has played the New York Cosmos once this year, winning 3-0. See if the Cosmos can make a comeback or if Miami FC has them figured out. Tickets start at $10.

7:30 p.m. April 8

11310 SW 17th St., Miami

305-371-9760

 

Spring Garden Festival

The Spring Garden Festival at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden celebrates local cuisine and plants. During the festival, patrons can learn useful gardening tips for the summer season and try some of the local food Miami has to offer. There will also be the 38th annual Spring Plant Sale where people can purchase amazing local plants. Tickets are $25 for adults.

April 8-9

10901 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables

305-667-1651

April 6, 2017

About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

