Crime and Safety, News

UM students arrested in prostitution sting

Two University of Miami students, 23-year-old Acacia Friedman and 21-year-old Maury Noun, were arrested on March 29 in a prostitution sting by the Coral Gables Police Department. A third student, Samara Charlotin, 19, was also arrested. Charlotin self-reported as a Florida International University student, but she appears on the UM student database, as do Friedman and Noun.

It all began when two undercover Coral Gables police officers negotiated a deal with Noun for a threesome with Friedman and Charlotin, according to the police report. Noun would make $3,000 and the women would make $5,000. Noun met with the officer at the Hotel Colonnade at 180 Aragon Ave. in Coral Gables.

Once the deal was secure, Noun led the officer to the room where Friedman and Charlotin were waiting. Another officer went in and handed the money over, negotiating to “go all the way” – have sex without a condom – with the two women.

Noun, who is originally from New Jersey and lives in Brickell, was arrested on four charges, including aiding or abetting prostitution. Friedman, a San Diego native, was charged with engaging in prostitution, and Charlotin was charged with engaging in prostitution and possession of marijuana and of a controlled substance.

The three have hearings scheduled for April 28. The university would not confirm whether Friedman and Noun were students and would not comment on the case as it is an ongoing investigation.

April 5, 2017

Authors

Isabella Cueto

Isabella Cueto can be reached via email at icueto@themiamihurricane.com and through Twitter at @isabellacueto.


