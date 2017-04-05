Tortuga Music Festival to feature Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, more big-name acts

Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival is back for its fifth year in South Florida. The three-day festival will feature some of country music’s biggest stars right on the white sandy beaches of Ft. Lauderdale.

Tortuga Music Festival, which has grown in size and popularity over the last few years, works to raise awareness for marine conservation, and, in just five short years, the festival has raised over $300,000 to help fund marine research and education.

Be sure to check out some of the lineup’s biggest names.

Friday, April 7

Darius Rucker

6:30-7:30 p.m., Sunset Stage

If you’re into nostalgic and honest country music, head over to Darius Rucker’s set for a feel-good show. He began his solo career in country music in 2008 and has been recording hit after hit ever since. His fame peaked when he covered Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel” on his third album “True Believers.” His cover went triple-platinum and became a summer anthem for an unprecedented country music fan base. His other popular songs include “This,” “Alright” and “Come Back Song.”

Luke Bryan

8-10 p.m., Tortuga Stage

Whether you like country music or not, it’s hard to escape Luke Bryan’s catchy beats, sing-along lyrics and famously good looks. He entered the country music scene in 2007 and has since sold almost 8 million albums worldwide. His songs make even the shyest of people want to dance. Bryan’s most popular songs include “Rain is a Good Thing,” “Country Girl (Shake It for Me),” “I Don’t Want this Night to End” and “Kick the Dust Up.” This headliner is a definite must-see at the festival. Keep your eyes peeled, Bryan is known to bust some hilarious moves.

Saturday, April 8

Maren Morris

7-8:15 p.m., Sunset Stage

Maren Morris can be described in two words: girl power. The country-pop hitmaker is in the process of completely changing the music game. Her witty and smart lyrics combined with her distinguished vocals and edgy style will make for a show to remember. Be sure to listen for her newest singles “My Church” and “80s Mercedes.” Once you hear them, you’ll be singing along in no time.

Sunday, April 9

Old Dominion

3:30-4:30 p.m., Tortuga Stage

Old Dominion redefines country music with every song the group releases. The group has a unique way of mixing rock, country, pop and rap and, consequently, has captivated the hearts of fans of all types of music. Old Dominion’s hits include “Break Up With Him,” “Snapback” and “Song for Another Time.” The group’s immense musical talent along with witty lyrics and charming personalities will create an environment like no other.

Kenny Chesney

8-10 p.m., Tortuga Stage

Kenny Chesney concert starter pack: “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems.” This country star just can’t get away from the beach, and it shows in his music. Chesney’s show will immediately put you in the “no shoes” state of mind, including smash hits such as “Young,” “When the Sun Goes Down,” “Summertime,” “Somewhere With You” and “Beer in Mexico.” His songs emphasize summer, the beach and living simply – all perfect to dance to on the sand.