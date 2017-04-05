Campus Life, Cover, News

International students reflect on studying in US in turbulent times

During International Week, also known as I-Week, many University of Miami international students gather to share and celebrate traditions of their native countries in a new country.

“Since I was a little kid it’s been decided that I would go study in the United States,” said Celine Mamedova, a freshman from Belgium.

Freshman Dunya Bulut said she came to the United States because it had more to offer her than her native country of Turkey, particularly in advertising, the major she wanted to pursue.

“I’m happy that I’m here because I’m doing something good, I’m educating myself and this could benefit my country if I go back to Turkey,” Bulut said.

Many international students see the benefits of living in the United States and want to continue to live in the country after graduation, but others see an American education as a resource to then take back to benefit their home countries.

“For now, I love living in America,” said Mohammad Yadekar, a freshman from Kuwait. “I want to have fun, but as I grow up I would appreciate living in Kuwait. If you want to settle down, I think Kuwait is actually much better because it’s so economically stable, it’s so friendly and you have a lot of benefits as a Kuwaiti citizen to live in Kuwait.”

Ilias Benchekroun said that while coming to the United States has been great, there were some things that didn’t live up to his expectations. He said he was disappointed that people in his home country of Morocco believed coming to America would provide opportunities that couldn’t be found in his homeland.

“It’s not the case,” Benchekroun said. “I’ve actually started to think about going back to Morocco after getting my degree because I think I’ll have better opportunities there.”

Home, he said, will always have an unmistakable appeal. Yadekar agreed, and said he missed his home culture, food, traditions and the whole atmosphere, partly because it brings back happy childhood memories.

Ali Bin Hayaza, a business technology student from Yemen, said it was important to find a balance between assimilating to a new culture and preserving native traditions.

“Everybody likes their country,” Bin Hayaza said. “Comparing to America, my home country is completely different, the way people think is different, so I became more ‘Americanized.’ I changed the way I dress, the way I talk and behave.”

Though Bin Hayaza has adapted to the culture, living in America has made him feel conflicted over the past few months, with new immigration policies and restrictions under the Trump administration. Bin Hayaza is a citizen of Yemen, one of the six countries temporarily banned from travel to the United States. As of now, Bin Hayaza is not able to travel back to his homeland but said he stays positive even when news outlets depict Yemen in a way that he is not used to seeing.

“I don’t treat my country differently, not at all,” Bin Hayaza said.

April 5, 2017

Authors

Elina Katrin


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM nabs another prep All-American: ‘They didn’t picture this momma.’

Last week, Hurricanes fans rejoiced when two four-star players — receiver Mark Pope of Miami Southri ...

James thrilled as UM rides wave of football momentum

The UM football team closed last season by winning five in a row for the first time since 2001, whic ...

Mark Richt might do Saturday what no UM coach has done in recent history

Mark Richt has an early quarterback leader — or leaders — in mind in the race to replace NFL-bound B ...

Encouraging for UM: offensive tackle Sunny Odogwu in uniform at stretch

Sunny Odogwu, the Miami Hurricanes offensive tackle whose demeanor is the same as his first name, wa ...

Thanks, but no thanks: Njoku plans to skip draft, despite invite

David Njoku will almost certainly be a first-round pick in this month’s NFL Draft. But if he’s not, ...

University of Miami to Begin Phase 2 Zika Vaccine Trial

Multi-site study will evaluate NIH’s experimental DNA vaccine. ...

Opening Doors for UM’s Newest Canes

Housing and Residential Life’s program for freshmen residents ensures first-year students immediatel ...

A Winning Team

A new scholarship provided by Payless ShoeSource enables a student from the Caribbean to attend UM. ...

Greg Norman and Alex Rodriguez Offer Tips for Success at UM Sport Industry Conference

More than 250 participants met at the UM Fieldhouse at the Watsco Center to learn more from industry ...

CHAMPION! Dinsmore Wins Platform at NCAA Championships

Redshirt freshman diver David Dinsmore won the NCAA national championship in the men’s 10-meter plat ...

Lomacki Rises to No. 51 in the ITA Singles Rankings

Miami's junior Piotr Lomacki rose 22 spots in the latest ITA singles rankings, while seniors Ma ...

@CanesWTennis Rises Three Spots in ITA Rankings

The Miami women's tennis moved up three places in this week's ITA rankings, as announced T ...

Monroe Sets 2017 @CanesFutbol Schedule

Miami head soccer Mary-Frances Monroe announced Tuesday the team's slate for the upcoming 2017 ...

Sign Up For Jim Larrañaga Basketball Camps

Join the Hurricanes this summer for the 2017 Jim Larrañaga Basketball Camps. Registration is now ope ...

Miami Women Ranked 16th by USTFCCCA

The University of Miami women's track and field team is ranked 16th in the NCAA Division I Wome ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

Searching