Opinion, Staff Editorial

I-Week promotes globalism, challenges closed-border rhetoric

International Week is fully underway on the UC Patio. The driving force of this year’s theme, “Worlds Imagined,” is the idea of unhindered travel. A backdrop resembling the interior of an airplane stands on the stage, and the event promotes itself using the hashtag #visafree.

The event’s theme is an interesting contrast to current policy changes in both the United States and Europe toward securing borders and limiting free travel. In his first few weeks in office, President Trump attempted to administer a startling order suspending travel from several countries, leaving many people who live and study in America legally in limbo.

Tourism from countries even outside of the Middle East to the United States has decreased, according to the U.S. Travel Association, and green card holders are more cautious about traveling out of the country now because of the volatile nature of travel policies.

With the slogan “A world where we stand united doesn’t have to be imaginary,” I-Week’s theme acknowledges the political elephant in the room. The assertion that globalism is a goal, rather than a threat, jabs back at unique obstacles international students, who frequently fly back and forth between their homes at UM and elsewhere, face currently.

In this way, I-Week is not only a celebration of cultures but also a gentle reminder of the privileges and conveniences many students with an American passport take for granted. The cross-cultural world is still one that is not reality. Between the current administration’s policy and fractures in the EU, the borderless, #visafree world seems further away than ever.

While every UM student stresses about grades, social lives and future jobs, there are students among us stressing about their potential place in the world – literally. Beyond the glittering costumes and plates of tasty food, I-Week is an important reminder of the realities that exist beyond American borders for so many of our peers.

Editorials represent the majority view of The Miami Hurricane editorial board. 

April 5, 2017

Authors

Editorial Board

The Miami Hurricane


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM nabs another prep All-American: ‘They didn’t picture this momma.’

Last week, Hurricanes fans rejoiced when two four-star players — receiver Mark Pope of Miami Southri ...

James thrilled as UM rides wave of football momentum

The UM football team closed last season by winning five in a row for the first time since 2001, whic ...

Mark Richt might do Saturday what no UM coach has done in recent history

Mark Richt has an early quarterback leader — or leaders — in mind in the race to replace NFL-bound B ...

Encouraging for UM: offensive tackle Sunny Odogwu in uniform at stretch

Sunny Odogwu, the Miami Hurricanes offensive tackle whose demeanor is the same as his first name, wa ...

Thanks, but no thanks: Njoku plans to skip draft, despite invite

David Njoku will almost certainly be a first-round pick in this month’s NFL Draft. But if he’s not, ...

University of Miami to Begin Phase 2 Zika Vaccine Trial

Multi-site study will evaluate NIH’s experimental DNA vaccine. ...

Opening Doors for UM’s Newest Canes

Housing and Residential Life’s program for freshmen residents ensures first-year students immediatel ...

A Winning Team

A new scholarship provided by Payless ShoeSource enables a student from the Caribbean to attend UM. ...

Greg Norman and Alex Rodriguez Offer Tips for Success at UM Sport Industry Conference

More than 250 participants met at the UM Fieldhouse at the Watsco Center to learn more from industry ...

CHAMPION! Dinsmore Wins Platform at NCAA Championships

Redshirt freshman diver David Dinsmore won the NCAA national championship in the men’s 10-meter plat ...

Lomacki Rises to No. 51 in the ITA Singles Rankings

Miami's junior Piotr Lomacki rose 22 spots in the latest ITA singles rankings, while seniors Ma ...

@CanesWTennis Rises Three Spots in ITA Rankings

The Miami women's tennis moved up three places in this week's ITA rankings, as announced T ...

Monroe Sets 2017 @CanesFutbol Schedule

Miami head soccer Mary-Frances Monroe announced Tuesday the team's slate for the upcoming 2017 ...

Sign Up For Jim Larrañaga Basketball Camps

Join the Hurricanes this summer for the 2017 Jim Larrañaga Basketball Camps. Registration is now ope ...

Miami Women Ranked 16th by USTFCCCA

The University of Miami women's track and field team is ranked 16th in the NCAA Division I Wome ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

Searching