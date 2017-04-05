Opinion

Failed missile test should not distract from North Korea’s humanitarian crimes

About two months ago, The Miami Hurricane published my review of Blaine Harden’s Escape from Camp 14, which tells the heartbreaking story of Shin Dong-hyuk, a man who spent much of his life in one of North Korea’s internment camps before hatching a hasty and successful escape plan. It was an account that I praised for its descriptions of the Gulag-like nightmares of Camp 14, where a young Shin witnessed the North Korean government’s systematic use of torture and murder. His story is a sharp reminder of the ongoing crisis in the Orwellian horror show that is North Korea, where being an ideological pariah could entail a lifetime of hard labor in a camp.

It is a subject of grave human consequence that I have once again been mulling over after recent news of a failed North Korean missile test. Since his father’s death in 2011, North Korea’s young dictator, Kim Jong-un, has ruled the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) with an iron fist and a strict campaign of uninhibited propaganda and intimidation.

I’m not the first one to compare the ongoing state of affairs in the DPRK to the fictional events of George Orwell’s “1984,” but perhaps the most daunting aspect of the government’s efforts to manage “thoughtcrimes” is its use of political prison camps.

Much like 1984’s Big Brother, the North Korean government engages in the constant surveillance of its people, condemning ideological dissenters to indefinite incarceration. The U.S. Department of State estimates that there could be around 80,000 to 120,000 prisoners detained in these camps. Starvation, execution, torture and rape are commonplace.

For those born in such conditions, as Shin Dong-hyuk best put it, there is “no hope to lose.” No failed missile test should cause us to underestimate the brutality and lack of humanity of Kim Jong-un’s government. President Trump will need to develop an effective strategy to deal with North Korea in the coming years.

I encourage everyone to read Shin’s story and to lend a voice to the voiceless — to the hundreds of thousands of people who live in the shadows and won’t see freedom anytime soon. Shin was fortunate enough to get the chance to escape Camp 14, but others aren’t so lucky. Most of these people’s lives won’t have happy endings.

 

Israel Aragon is a sophomore majoring in psychology.

April 5, 2017

Authors

Israel Aragon


You may also like

United States, North Korea nuclear policies will inevitably lead to conflict

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
UM nabs another prep All-American: ‘They didn’t picture this momma.’

Last week, Hurricanes fans rejoiced when two four-star players — receiver Mark Pope of Miami Southri ...

James thrilled as UM rides wave of football momentum

The UM football team closed last season by winning five in a row for the first time since 2001, whic ...

Mark Richt might do Saturday what no UM coach has done in recent history

Mark Richt has an early quarterback leader — or leaders — in mind in the race to replace NFL-bound B ...

Encouraging for UM: offensive tackle Sunny Odogwu in uniform at stretch

Sunny Odogwu, the Miami Hurricanes offensive tackle whose demeanor is the same as his first name, wa ...

Thanks, but no thanks: Njoku plans to skip draft, despite invite

David Njoku will almost certainly be a first-round pick in this month’s NFL Draft. But if he’s not, ...

University of Miami to Begin Phase 2 Zika Vaccine Trial

Multi-site study will evaluate NIH’s experimental DNA vaccine. ...

Opening Doors for UM’s Newest Canes

Housing and Residential Life’s program for freshmen residents ensures first-year students immediatel ...

A Winning Team

A new scholarship provided by Payless ShoeSource enables a student from the Caribbean to attend UM. ...

Greg Norman and Alex Rodriguez Offer Tips for Success at UM Sport Industry Conference

More than 250 participants met at the UM Fieldhouse at the Watsco Center to learn more from industry ...

CHAMPION! Dinsmore Wins Platform at NCAA Championships

Redshirt freshman diver David Dinsmore won the NCAA national championship in the men’s 10-meter plat ...

Lomacki Rises to No. 51 in the ITA Singles Rankings

Miami's junior Piotr Lomacki rose 22 spots in the latest ITA singles rankings, while seniors Ma ...

@CanesWTennis Rises Three Spots in ITA Rankings

The Miami women's tennis moved up three places in this week's ITA rankings, as announced T ...

Monroe Sets 2017 @CanesFutbol Schedule

Miami head soccer Mary-Frances Monroe announced Tuesday the team's slate for the upcoming 2017 ...

Sign Up For Jim Larrañaga Basketball Camps

Join the Hurricanes this summer for the 2017 Jim Larrañaga Basketball Camps. Registration is now ope ...

Miami Women Ranked 16th by USTFCCCA

The University of Miami women's track and field team is ranked 16th in the NCAA Division I Wome ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

Searching