Canes Carnival to feature DJs Slushii, Seeb in concert

With April now well underway, it’s once again time to gear up for this year’s Canes Carnival. Hurricane Productions announced April 5 that electronic music acts Slushii and Seeb will be performing at the end-of-semester outdoor concert 8 p.m. April 28 on the Foote Green.

At only 19 years old, Slushii has made quite a name for himself as a DJ and producer out of Los Angeles with tracks such as “So Long” and “Sapient Dream.” He has also collaborated with the likes of UM Homecoming Concert performer Marshmello.

Seeb, a production trio, is noted for some of its wildly popular remixes, such as that of Mike Posner’s “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” and Coldplay’s “Hymn For The Weekend.”

 

The lineup promises to satisfy the EDM cravings of many UM students in the wake of this year’s Ultra Music Festival.

“[Seeb]’s ‘I Took A Pill In Ibiza’ remix was the anthem of my entire 2016; I can’t wait to jam out to it live and in the flesh,” said Tyler Ragone, a junior majoring in finance.

Some students were unfamiliar with the acts but excited nonetheless.

“I’ve never heard of Slushii, but it got me in the mood for a Slurpee,” said Eliot Parascandolo, a junior psychology major.

Aside from the concert, which is open to all students with a Cane Card, Canes Carnival will feature a wide array of other carnival festivities. Beginning with a daytime BBQ from noon to 2 p.m. at the Lakeside Patio, the events continues with a Patio Jam, Think Fast Trivia at the Rat, a UProv performance in the SC ballrooms, as well as carnival games and rides at the green from 6 to 11 p.m.

Featured photo courtesy Hurricane Productions. 

April 5, 2017

Authors

Jon Vilardi


Virtual Edition

About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

