Canes Carnival to feature DJs Slushii, Seeb in concert

With April now well underway, it’s once again time to gear up for this year’s Canes Carnival. Hurricane Productions announced April 5 that electronic music acts Slushii and Seeb will be performing at the end-of-semester outdoor concert 8 p.m. April 28 on the Foote Green.

At only 19 years old, Slushii has made quite a name for himself as a DJ and producer out of Los Angeles with tracks such as “So Long” and “Sapient Dream.” He has also collaborated with the likes of UM Homecoming Concert performer Marshmello.

Seeb, a production trio, is noted for some of its wildly popular remixes, such as that of Mike Posner’s “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” and Coldplay’s “Hymn For The Weekend.”

The lineup promises to satisfy the EDM cravings of many UM students in the wake of this year’s Ultra Music Festival.

“[Seeb]’s ‘I Took A Pill In Ibiza’ remix was the anthem of my entire 2016; I can’t wait to jam out to it live and in the flesh,” said Tyler Ragone, a junior majoring in finance.

Some students were unfamiliar with the acts but excited nonetheless.

“I’ve never heard of Slushii, but it got me in the mood for a Slurpee,” said Eliot Parascandolo, a junior psychology major.

Aside from the concert, which is open to all students with a Cane Card, Canes Carnival will feature a wide array of other carnival festivities. Beginning with a daytime BBQ from noon to 2 p.m. at the Lakeside Patio, the events continues with a Patio Jam, Think Fast Trivia at the Rat, a UProv performance in the SC ballrooms, as well as carnival games and rides at the green from 6 to 11 p.m.

Featured photo courtesy Hurricane Productions.