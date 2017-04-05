Greek Life, News

Alpha Sigma Phi to move out of 5800 San Amaro

5800 San Amaro Drive has been occupied for the past two and a half years by Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity. Chapter president Brian Barnett cited legal and financial concerns with the multiple parties owning the house, including the national Pi Kappa Alpha organization, as the reason behind their decision to move out. Hallee Meltzer // Photo Editor

Alpha Sigma Phi  fraternity (Alpha Sig) announced that it is leaving its house at 5800 San Amaro Drive after two and a half years due to “repeated ethical, legal and financial differences” with the owners of the house, associated with UM’s now-removed chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity (Pike).

In the statement released Tuesday evening by Brian Barnett, president of the Gamma Theta chapter of Alpha Sig, the fraternity stated that it could not reach an agreement with the national Pike organization and companies West Range Coral Gables LLC and White Horse Holdings, who represent Pike. As a result, Alpha Sig chose to “sever ties.”

Alpha Sig originally secured rights to the house in 2015 from Pike. The house, the largest fraternity house on UM’s campus, was initially meant for Pike before a disciplinary issue saw the fraternity removed from campus.

Alpha Sig will return to its suite in the Merrick Panhellenic Building, where they were situated before the relocation to San Amaro.

The Miami Hurricane has reached out to representatives of Alpha Sigma Phi and Dean Steve Priepke for further comment. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

April 5, 2017

Marcus Lim


