Canes suffer fifth straight defeat in 6-1 loss to No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels

The ACC stretch has been brutal for the University of Miami, and it continued Friday afternoon on the road at Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center as the Hurricanes fell to the No.11-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels 6-1.

Rain delayed the match 30 minutes, and doubles play started at 3:30 p.m. when the Canes (6-8, 0-5 ACC) found themselves in a tight match. It came down to the wire when Miami seniors Jesse Flores and Max Andrews found themselves up 5-4 but were unable to finish the set on top, falling 7-5 to No. 16 William Blumberg and Robert Kelly.

The match would be decided quickly in singles competition. UM’s Kevin Bondar was defeated by Jack Murray 1-6, 0-6. Andrews fell to No. 54 Kelly 3-6, 2-6. And Hurricanes junior Nile Clark lost to Blaine Boyden 3-6, 3-6, thus securing the match for the Tar Heels (17-2, 4-1 ACC).

After Flores lost a close singles match 5-7, 4-6, Miami junior Christian Langmo found himself in a dogfight with Blumberg. After dropping the first set, Langmo came back and won the second, but would ultimately fall in a third-set tiebreaker with the team result already decided.

The only point on the day for the Canes came when No. 73 junior Piotr Lomacki upset No. 19 Ronnie Schneider 7-5, 6-4.

Miami will have a daunting task on the road when it faces top-ranked Wake Forest at 1 p.m. Sunday.