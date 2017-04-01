Football, Sports

Joe Jackson confident Hurricanes will be ‘a top defense in the country’

Week two of spring practice ended with a bold claim given by one of the University of Miami’s best pass-rushers.

“There is no doubt in my mind that we are gonna be a top defense in the country,” said sophomore defensive lineman Joe Jackson, who led the Canes in sacks (8.5) in 2016 as a true freshman.

When asked how good the defense would be in 2017, Jackson responded by saying “very dominant.”

“There is a lot on me in the ACC, but that was just as a freshman,” Jackson said. “I got until next fall and the first game to get better, and perfect whatever Coach wants me to do.”

Another focus was on the development of sophomore wide receiver Dionte Mullins, who saw limited action in just one game last season but is expected to be locked into a bigger role in 2017.

Coach Mark Richt said when Mullins first arrived in Miami, he was behind. According to Richt, it was hard for Mullins to run routes with precision because he wasn’t sure what the routes were and what the signals were called. Richt said Mullins is much more comfortable now and is playing at a quicker pace.

Still, he needs to work on his consistency.

“I saw him push past the first rep of the drill, and having juice, and the second rep not so much and third rep he looked tired,” Richt said. “You have to be able to play the second, the third play, a fourth play if it’s a four-play rack.”

Nonetheless, Richt saw positive signs as well on Saturday morning.

“I saw him really pushing and actually trying to enjoy the day,” Richt said. “I love energy and I love enthusiasm, too, and he had both today.”

Senior Braxton Berrios, the most experienced wide receiver on the roster, agrees Mullins is more comfortable in his role now and that the team thinks he is ready for it.

“He’s grown mentally so much and overall maturity wise from last year,” Berrios said. “It is a complete difference. Plus, he understands that we’re going to need him, and we’re going to need to be able to count on him.”

“It feels great [to be out here], I haven’t been out here in a while, but I’ve been training, so I’m back in the mood with the team and we’re good now, so I can’t wait,” Mullins said. “I feel like I’ve improved on my route running, but I still keep working on my coordination. I’m not trying to be average.”

Notes:

Both redshirt junior defensive lineman Demetrius Jackson and Berrios were tapped into the Iron Arrow Honor Society, the highest honor attained at the University of Miami, on March 22.

Jackson talked about the honor after practice on Saturday.

Freshman running back Robert Burns was not in attendance at practice for the second consecutive time. Richt did not confirm what the injury was and said he does not know how severe it is yet, but told the media that Burns will be evaluated and that the team should know in a few days.

Burns suffered the injury during Thursday’s practice and was carted off the field.

April 1, 2017

About Author

Isaiah Kim-Martinez


You may also like

Dewi Weber aims to master golf while redefining it
Jaquan Johnson, Sheldrick Redwine embrace new roles for upcoming season
Rigorous training program provides opportunity for variety of careers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Richt confirms injury of UM’s Robert Burns: ‘Just not sure how severe yet’

Here’s the news after University of Miami spring practice No. 6 on Saturday: ▪  Early-enrollee runni ...

It’s back to Killian High days for old friends and new UM safety duo

When Sheldrick Redwine’s principal at Miami Killian High told him in May of 2015 that his last day o ...

Dreams on display for 15 former Miami Hurricanes at UM Pro Day

Last year the rain fell in torrents. Wednesday was all scorching sunshine. Fifteen former Miami Hurr ...

Photo gallery: UM Pro Day | Wed., March 29, 2017

See phtos from the University of Miami's annual Pro Day, where outgoing UM players perform for ...

Brad Kaaya excels at UM Pro Day, predicts playoffs for Canes

Quarterback Brad Kaaya ambled out of the Schwartz Center for Athletic Excellence close to 3 p.m. Wed ...

University of Miami to Begin Phase 2 Zika Vaccine Trial

Multi-site study will evaluate NIH’s experimental DNA vaccine. ...

Opening Doors for UM’s Newest Canes

Housing and Residential Life’s program for freshmen residents ensures first-year students immediatel ...

A Winning Team

A new scholarship provided by Payless ShoeSource enables a student from the Caribbean to attend UM. ...

Greg Norman and Alex Rodriguez Offer Tips for Success at UM Sport Industry Conference

More than 250 participants met at the UM Fieldhouse at the Watsco Center to learn more from industry ...

CHAMPION! Dinsmore Wins Platform at NCAA Championships

Redshirt freshman diver David Dinsmore won the NCAA national championship in the men’s 10-meter plat ...

@CanesRowing Wraps Sunshine State Invitational

The University of Miami rowing team closed out competition at the Sunshine State Invitational Saturd ...

@CanesMensTennis Falls to No. 11 UNC

The University of Miami men's tennis team fell on the road against No. 11 University of North C ...

A Pair of Hurricanes Tapped into the ODK

Men's basketball player Chris Stowell and Miami's graphic designer, Leo Ramos, have been t ...

Weather Changes Schedule at Bryan National Collegiate

Inclement weather on Friday altered the University of Miami women's golf team's schedule f ...

@CanesTrack Excels on Day 2 at Florida Relays

The University of Miami track and field program continued its successful showing Friday at the 2017 ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

Searching