News, Student Government

Women’s center bill passed, pending approval by Vice President for Student Affairs

Student Government (SG) Senate voted almost unanimously March 29 to pass a recommendation that the university create a women’s and gender resource center. The authors of the bill, senators David Mejia, Milind Khurana, Dominique Hardy and Justin Grauer and students Carolina Bendaña and Shannon Casey, were relieved to see the project make some progress after weeks of administrative roadblocks and dead ends.

“It’s been extremely frustrating,” said Mejia, a commuter senator and chair of University Affairs (UA).

When UA presented the bill to SG Senate, Mejia said advisers Heather Stevens and Brandon Gross told the committee to get more information about the project, which was kicked off two months ago by a change.org petition that has since accrued 630 signatures.

Mejia said he and his 15-person committee acted and reached out to many different university departments, but the resounding response was “we cannot comment on this.”

The Senate discussed the bill again on March 29, asked questions and ultimately decided to make the resource center a Category D bill, an official recommendation to the university. The bill will now go to Vice President for Student Affairs Patricia Whitely, who will then give an approval or denial with reasoning and decide how to proceed.

The goal of the petition is to create a single place where anyone on campus can go to freely express any women or gender-related issues, which include discrimination and harassment as well as heavier issues, such as sexual assault, seniors Casey and Bendaña said.

March 29, 2017

About Author

Isabella Cueto


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Woman says she was raped by former UM star Michael Irvin, who denies charges

A woman has accused NFL Hall of Famer and former University of Miami star wide receiver Michael Irvi ...

It’s Pro Day at the U: Miami Hurricanes performing for NFL coaches

Today is special for 15 former Hurricanes football players from the University of Miami. It’s Pro Da ...

‘Baby steps’ and tough love getting talented UM receivers better

Here’s a positive sign for the University of Miami football program: receiver Lawrence Cager appears ...

UM corner flashes; elite newcomer needs to get in better shape; Canes notes

Tidbits from UM spring football Day 4: • Three of what likely will be UM’s top four corners haven’t ...

Think Mark Richt (tweet-tweet) is pumped about UM commits? You’re correct.

You’ve probably seen them: the emotive tweets from University of Miami football coach Mark Richt and ...

Greg Norman and Alex Rodriguez Offer Tips for Success at UM Sport Industry Conference

More than 250 participants met at the UM Fieldhouse at the Watsco Center to learn more from industry ...

CHAMPION! Dinsmore Wins Platform at NCAA Championships

Redshirt freshman diver David Dinsmore won the NCAA national championship in the men’s 10-meter plat ...

Winning Big

UM junior Gina Panarese was surprised on campus Thursday by the Ellen DeGeneres show and asked to pa ...

How Female Business Leaders Succeed

A conversation with Belén Garijo and Felicia Marie Knaul. ...

University of Miami Names New COO

Nova Southeastern University’s Jacqueline A. Travisano will be UM’s Executive Vice President for Bus ...

At The Net with Piotr Lomacki

At The Net with Piotr Lomacki ...

Canes to Face Princeton in Hoophall Miami Invitational

The University of Miami men's basketball team will face Princeton on Dec. 2 in the Naismith Mem ...

2016-17 Season in Review

Highlights from the 2016-17 Miami men's basketball season ...

Miami Travels to No. 12 FGCU for Midweek Matchup

The Miami Hurricanes will make the short trip to Swanson Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla., for a midweek ...

@CanesMensTennis Falls to Louisville

Miami fell to No. 34 University of Louisville, 4-1, Sunday at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center. ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

Searching