Weekend Watch: Il Volo, Disney on Ice, Nature Play: Camping Clinic, Pizza Festival, Jimmy Carr

Il Volo

Gianluca Ginoble, Piero Barone and Ignazio Boschetto make up the famous operatic pop group called Il Volo. The trio got its start when the members tried out individually as teenagers in the Italian singing competition “Ti Lascio una Canzone.” Given their chemistry and talent, they formed a group with the goal of bringing opera music into the modern age. Since then, the trio has released multiple albums and become an international sensation. Watch it live at AmericanAirlines Arena in Il Volo: Notte Magica. Tickets start at $36.

8 p.m. April 1

601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

786-777-1000

Disney on Ice

Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment is coming to the BB&T Center for a weekend of magic and music. Watch some of Disney’s classic characters come to life as they skate through their stories, including Ariel, Lightning McQueen, Woody, Buzz and the Frozen cast (of course). Tickets start at $16.

7 p.m. March 30

10:30 a.m., 7 p.m. March 31

11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m. April 1

1 p.m., 5 p.m. April 2

1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise, Fla.

954-835-7000

Nature Play: Camping Clinic

Zoo Miami is hosting Nature Play: Camping Clinic, a workshop to teach participants how to survive in the wilderness for a day, at Castellow Hammock Park. Activities include tent-making, kayaking, hiking and stargazing. Tents and other equipment are provided. Reserve your spot for $5.

2 p.m. April 1 to 3:30 p.m. April 2

22301 SW 162nd Ave., Miami

305-251-0400

Pizza Festival

The inaugural Ft. Lauderdale Pizza Festival is bringing all things cheesy to South Florida. Visit to celebrate one of the greatest foods ever made: pizza. There will be several different pizza varieties, along with craft beer, wine, lawn games, cooking demos and live music. A portion of the profit from ticket sales will go toward Feeding South Florida, a nonprofit organization giving food to the needy. For every $1 per ticket sale that is donated, six meals will be provided to those in need in South Florida. General admission tickets are $30 and include four pizza samples and eight drink samples.

1-6 p.m. April 1

800 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, FL

Email: lais@thepontesgroup.com

Jimmy Carr

In Jimmy Carr: The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour, British comedian Jimmy Carr is bringing his best material to Jackie Gleason Theater at the Fillmore in Miami Beach. Carr is best known for his deadpan delivery, contagious laughter and edgy jokes. He has been on a variety of shows, including “The Big Fat Quiz of the Year,” a British comedy panel that airs every December. Tickets start at $29.50.

7 p.m. March 31

1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

305-673-7300