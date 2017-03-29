Video: Miami Hurricanes put on show at Pro Day in preparation for 2017 NFL Draft

Fifteen former University of Miami Hurricanes gathered on the Greentree Practice Fields one last time to show off their skills in the annual Pro Day.

Quarterback Brad Kaaya, tight end David Njoku, wide receiver Stacy Coley and defensive back Corn Elder highlighted the list of draft-eligible UM prospects, each taking part in different sets of drills to try to impress NFL scouts.

“We all know what we can do,” Elder said. “This was just another show on our home field, and we had to make a statement.”

On a sunny afternoon, coaches and scouts from all 32 NFL teams – as well as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from the CFL – congregated around the sidelines to watch the UM talent going into this year’s draft, which is less than a month away. Among the coaches, one caught everyone’s eye.

Five-time Super Bowl champion and New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick arrived in unusually casual attire, sporting a black collared-shirt, blue cargo-shorts, sandals and a cap. He spent some time talking to Miami Assistant Coach Craig Kuligowski and watching the former Hurricanes go to work.

“It was just an honor for him to come out here and watch us,” defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins said. “I went up and introduced myself, getting my name out there.”

Kaaya completed passes from multiple sets at the 50-yard line, getting a chance to put his arm on display while throwing to an array of former teammates, including Njoku and Coley. He then put in work from the red zone, finding teammates from 20 yards out.

“Teams will be getting a guy that really understands football, who has the confidence to be able to function in their system, a guy with leadership and charisma,” Miami Coach Mark Richt said of Kaaya.

Njoku, Coley and Elder impressed with their unofficial 40-yard dash times. All three competed in shuttle and three-cone drills as well.

“He is a player that has all kinds of ability, who isn’t even full grown yet,” Richt said of Njoku. “He has even more of an upside to him. He is gonna be a special player.”

Jermaine Grace and Al-Quadin Muhammad, former Hurricanes who were dismissed before last season because of rule violations, also participated.

A few current Miami players made their way to the field to watch and encourage their former teammates.

“I kind of get nervous for them watching them go,” senior defensive lineman Trent Harris said. “I’ve been around them for three or four years, so they’re like family to me. Just watching them compete and go after the dream is pretty exciting.”

Former UM athletes and current NFL players Lamar Miller, Artie Burns, Deon Bush, Travis Benjamin and Duke Johnson were all in attendance.

Miami’s Pro Day participants, including Elder, said they are feeling good about their performances and are looking forward to what the future holds after the draft, which is set to take place from April 27-29.

“I’m ready – we have been training forever,” Elder said. “I’m ready to see what’s next for me, see what team I go to, what city I’m gonna be in. I’m ready for the next chapter in life.”

Here is the full list of former Hurricanes who took part in Pro Day:

DB Jamal Carter

DB Adrian Colbert

WR Stacy Coley

DL Standish Dobard

DB Corn Elder

LB Jermaine Grace

OL Danny Isidora

DB Rayshawn Jenkins

QB Brad Kaaya

WR Malcolm Lewis

DL Al-Quadin Muhammad

TE David Njoku

P Justin Vogel

FB Marquez Williams

RB Joe Yearby

