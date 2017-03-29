Football, Sports

Video: Miami Hurricanes put on show at Pro Day in preparation for 2017 NFL Draft

Former UM defensive back Corn Elder (29) runs the 40-yard dash during Pro Day at the Greentree Practice Fields Wednesday afternoon. Hallee Meltzer // Photo Editor

Fifteen former University of Miami Hurricanes gathered on the Greentree Practice Fields one last time to show off their skills in the annual Pro Day.

Quarterback Brad Kaaya, tight end David Njoku, wide receiver Stacy Coley and defensive back Corn Elder highlighted the list of draft-eligible UM prospects, each taking part in different sets of drills to try to impress NFL scouts.

“We all know what we can do,” Elder said. “This was just another show on our home field, and we had to make a statement.”

On a sunny afternoon, coaches and scouts from all 32 NFL teams – as well as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from the CFL – congregated around the sidelines to watch the UM talent going into this year’s draft, which is less than a month away. Among the coaches, one caught everyone’s eye.

Five-time Super Bowl champion and New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick arrived in unusually casual attire, sporting a black collared-shirt, blue cargo-shorts, sandals and a cap. He spent some time talking to Miami Assistant Coach Craig Kuligowski and watching the former Hurricanes go to work.

“It was just an honor for him to come out here and watch us,” defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins said. “I went up and introduced myself, getting my name out there.”

Kaaya completed passes from multiple sets at the 50-yard line, getting a chance to put his arm on display while throwing to an array of former teammates, including Njoku and Coley. He then put in work from the red zone, finding teammates from 20 yards out.

“Teams will be getting a guy that really understands football, who has the confidence to be able to function in their system, a guy with leadership and charisma,” Miami Coach Mark Richt said of Kaaya.

Njoku, Coley and Elder impressed with their unofficial 40-yard dash times. All three competed in shuttle and three-cone drills as well.

“He is a player that has all kinds of ability, who isn’t even full grown yet,” Richt said of Njoku. “He has even more of an upside to him. He is gonna be a special player.”

Jermaine Grace and Al-Quadin Muhammad, former Hurricanes who were dismissed before last season because of rule violations, also participated.

A few current Miami players made their way to the field to watch and encourage their former teammates.

“I kind of get nervous for them watching them go,” senior defensive lineman Trent Harris said. “I’ve been around them for three or four years, so they’re like family to me. Just watching them compete and go after the dream is pretty exciting.”

Former UM athletes and current NFL players Lamar Miller, Artie Burns, Deon Bush, Travis Benjamin and Duke Johnson were all in attendance.

Miami’s Pro Day participants, including Elder, said they are feeling good about their performances and are looking forward to what the future holds after the draft, which is set to take place from April 27-29.

“I’m ready – we have been training forever,” Elder said. “I’m ready to see what’s next for me, see what team I go to, what city I’m gonna be in. I’m ready for the next chapter in life.”

Here is the full list of former Hurricanes who took part in Pro Day:

DB Jamal Carter
DB Adrian Colbert
WR Stacy Coley
DL Standish Dobard
DB Corn Elder
LB Jermaine Grace
OL Danny Isidora
DB Rayshawn Jenkins
QB Brad Kaaya
WR Malcolm Lewis
DL Al-Quadin Muhammad
TE David Njoku
P Justin Vogel
FB Marquez Williams
RB Joe Yearby

 

 

Follow sports reporter Isaiah Kim-Martinez on Twitter at @isaiah5740

March 29, 2017

About Author

Isaiah Kim-Martinez


You may also like

sports cross country
Canes host Hurricane Collegiate Invitational
Michael Mediavilla dominates, Canes beat No. 8 Tar Heels 6-2
UM posts double-digit hits but unable to hold UNC in 6-3 loss

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Woman says she was raped by former UM star Michael Irvin, who denies charges

A woman has accused NFL Hall of Famer and former University of Miami star wide receiver Michael Irvi ...

It’s Pro Day at the U: Miami Hurricanes performing for NFL coaches

Today is special for 15 former Hurricanes football players from the University of Miami. It’s Pro Da ...

‘Baby steps’ and tough love getting talented UM receivers better

Here’s a positive sign for the University of Miami football program: receiver Lawrence Cager appears ...

UM corner flashes; elite newcomer needs to get in better shape; Canes notes

Tidbits from UM spring football Day 4: • Three of what likely will be UM’s top four corners haven’t ...

Think Mark Richt (tweet-tweet) is pumped about UM commits? You’re correct.

You’ve probably seen them: the emotive tweets from University of Miami football coach Mark Richt and ...

Greg Norman and Alex Rodriguez Offer Tips for Success at UM Sport Industry Conference

More than 250 participants met at the UM Fieldhouse at the Watsco Center to learn more from industry ...

CHAMPION! Dinsmore Wins Platform at NCAA Championships

Redshirt freshman diver David Dinsmore won the NCAA national championship in the men’s 10-meter plat ...

Winning Big

UM junior Gina Panarese was surprised on campus Thursday by the Ellen DeGeneres show and asked to pa ...

How Female Business Leaders Succeed

A conversation with Belén Garijo and Felicia Marie Knaul. ...

University of Miami Names New COO

Nova Southeastern University’s Jacqueline A. Travisano will be UM’s Executive Vice President for Bus ...

At The Net with Piotr Lomacki

At The Net with Piotr Lomacki ...

Canes to Face Princeton in Hoophall Miami Invitational

The University of Miami men's basketball team will face Princeton on Dec. 2 in the Naismith Mem ...

2016-17 Season in Review

Highlights from the 2016-17 Miami men's basketball season ...

Miami Travels to No. 12 FGCU for Midweek Matchup

The Miami Hurricanes will make the short trip to Swanson Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla., for a midweek ...

@CanesMensTennis Falls to Louisville

Miami fell to No. 34 University of Louisville, 4-1, Sunday at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center. ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

Searching