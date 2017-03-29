Opinion

Drake’s mainstream appeal widens rap audience

Drake dropped his new playlist “More Life” last week, and it was immediately successful in both popular and critic reviews. It set a record with 89.9 million streams in the first 24 hours on Apple Music. Drake has created such a large following by appealing to many different people to whom rap hasn’t necessarily always catered, such as women and Caucasians. It’s not like other rappers haven’t achieved mainstream success. Jay-Z, Eminem and J. Cole, to name a few, have gained large followings, but no rapper has reached the same level as Drake.

Drake has become popular by modifying rap to make it more compatible with a mainstream audience. His music incorporates multiple genres of music. This allows the listener to slowly acclimate to rap music.

The primary mainstream criticisms of rap have centered on its fast-paced style and misogynistic and violent lyrics. Drake does the exact opposite: instead of putting women down as sexual objects, his songs focus mainly on romance and love. Rather than lyrics that are too quick to follow, his songs often have slow and catchy choruses. Romantic and catchy lyrics — mainstream listeners obviously eat this up. They don’t care that it’s a genre of music they would usually avoid.

But Drake’s willingness to reinvent rap hasn’t gone without backlash. When Kendrick Lamar dropped a new song this week, rap insiders were quick to hail it as significantly better than “More Life.” This is a common theme, as many insiders feel Drake is not up to caliber compared to other rappers and has compromised the integrity of rap to gain popularity.

What these critics fail to understand is that Drake knows he is compromising the integrity of rap and doesn’t care. He strives to create good music, not good rap. His music has a little something for everybody, borrowing from the best parts of multiple genres. Drake’s musical genius resides in the fact that he has found a formula that works and refuses to conform to rap’s usual standards.

Ryan Steinberg is a freshman majoring in political science.

March 29, 2017

About Author

Ryan Steinberg


You may also like

The Grammys are a celebration of industry ties, not music
Frost concert features music from Netflix series ‘House of Cards’
PLAYLIST: Sha-la-la Songs for Shalala

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Virtual Edition

Around the Web
  • Miami Herald
  • UM News
  • HurricaneSports
Woman says she was raped by former UM star Michael Irvin, who denies charges

A woman has accused NFL Hall of Famer and former University of Miami star wide receiver Michael Irvi ...

It’s Pro Day at the U: Miami Hurricanes performing for NFL coaches

Today is special for 15 former Hurricanes football players from the University of Miami. It’s Pro Da ...

‘Baby steps’ and tough love getting talented UM receivers better

Here’s a positive sign for the University of Miami football program: receiver Lawrence Cager appears ...

UM corner flashes; elite newcomer needs to get in better shape; Canes notes

Tidbits from UM spring football Day 4: • Three of what likely will be UM’s top four corners haven’t ...

Think Mark Richt (tweet-tweet) is pumped about UM commits? You’re correct.

You’ve probably seen them: the emotive tweets from University of Miami football coach Mark Richt and ...

Greg Norman and Alex Rodriguez Offer Tips for Success at UM Sport Industry Conference

More than 250 participants met at the UM Fieldhouse at the Watsco Center to learn more from industry ...

CHAMPION! Dinsmore Wins Platform at NCAA Championships

Redshirt freshman diver David Dinsmore won the NCAA national championship in the men’s 10-meter plat ...

Winning Big

UM junior Gina Panarese was surprised on campus Thursday by the Ellen DeGeneres show and asked to pa ...

How Female Business Leaders Succeed

A conversation with Belén Garijo and Felicia Marie Knaul. ...

University of Miami Names New COO

Nova Southeastern University’s Jacqueline A. Travisano will be UM’s Executive Vice President for Bus ...

At The Net with Piotr Lomacki

At The Net with Piotr Lomacki ...

Canes to Face Princeton in Hoophall Miami Invitational

The University of Miami men's basketball team will face Princeton on Dec. 2 in the Naismith Mem ...

2016-17 Season in Review

Highlights from the 2016-17 Miami men's basketball season ...

Miami Travels to No. 12 FGCU for Midweek Matchup

The Miami Hurricanes will make the short trip to Swanson Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla., for a midweek ...

@CanesMensTennis Falls to Louisville

Miami fell to No. 34 University of Louisville, 4-1, Sunday at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center. ...

TMH Twitter Feed
About TMH

The Miami Hurricane is the student newspaper of the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. The newspaper is edited and produced by undergraduate students at UM and is published weekly on Thursdays during the regular academic year.

Searching