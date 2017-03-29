Celebrate National Poetry Month with poetry festival events

April is National Poetry Month, and there’s no better place to get in the writing spirit than Miami. The O, Miami Poetry Festival begins on the first of the month, with dozens of events almost every day. Don’t like poetry? Think again – you’ll have a blast at these unique (and mostly free) celebrations.

Singing in the Dark Times

Singing in the Dark Times kicks of the festival with a meet and greet with local social justice organizations, poetry bus and beach picnic.

6-10 p.m. April 1

North Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

omiami.org/events/2017/4/1/poetry-at-the-bandshell

O, Doption Day

Love animals? Check out O, Doption Day, where if you adopt a pet from Miami-Dade Animal Services, a local poet will compose a new poem for you on the spot.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 2

Miami-Dade Animal Services

3599 NW 79th Ave. Doral, Fla.

omiami.org/events/2017/4/2/o-doption-day

CultureFest Miami

Held at HistoryMiami Museum, this event is fun for all ages. This folklife festival of food, music and culture is full of family fun.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8

History Miami

101 W. Flagler Street, Miami

omiami.org/events/2017/4/8/culturefest-miami

Day of Thrones

Exercise your body and brain at Day of Thrones, a poetry field day sponsored by The New Tropic, with Tug O, War and a Potato-Poetry Sack Race.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9

Coral Reef Park

7895 SW 152 Street, Palmetto Bay, Fla.

$5 registration fee (includes a team t-shirt)

thenewtropic.com/event/2nd-annual-day-thrones-field-day/

Lies Boys II Men Told Me

For a #TBT, head to Lies Boys II Men Told Me, where you can listen to the band’s greatest hits, drink complementary cocktails and have a chance to write your best ‘90s R&B-inspired poetry.

6-10:30 p.m. April 19

Drinkhouse: Fire and Ice

1672 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

http://www.omiami.org/events/2017/4/19/hump-day-an-evening-of-rb

Miami Zine Fair

The festival has an event right on campus! The Miami Zine Fair will feature over 150 local artists, publishers and activists, as well as a symposium organized by UM’s Special Collections and live music.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22

The Lowe Art Museum

1301 Stanford Drive, Coral Gables

Japanese Culture Night at the Kampong

For poetry that’s short and sweet, visit the Japanese Culture Night at the Kampong. Learn about haiku, take lessons in Japanese flower arrangement and sample food and cocktails.

6:30-9 p.m. April 25

The Kampong

4013 Douglas Road, Miami

omiami.org/events/2017/4/25/japanese-culture-night-at-the-kampong

Edible Odes Contest

Want a chance to test your own poetry skills? The Edible Odes Contest is still accepting submissions of 40 words or less until April 18. The winners’ reading will feature food trucks and complementary cocktails.

7-9 p.m. April 26

Vizcaya Village

3251 South Miami Ave., Miami

Admission: $5

omiami.org/events/2017/4/26/edible-odes-contest-winners-reading